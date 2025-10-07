Stubble burning: Will extended rains this year cut pollution or worsen it?

Paddy stubble burning incidents in the first 20 days of the 2025 season starting September 15 to October 5 have seen a considerable drop in all states with Punjab and Haryana, the two leading states for the polluting practice, seeing a dramatic fall of almost 51 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh, which has over the past few years emerged as a new hotspot of paddy stubble burning, has also seen a drop of almost 20 per cent in that period. In fact, in 2024, MP recorded higher incidents of paddy stubble burning than Punjab and Haryana.

In a high-level meeting on crop residue management on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that financial incentives along with proper monitoring, adequate subsidy on residue management machines, etc are imperative to stop stubble burning. The agriculture ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi attended the meeting, along with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. All the states listed the efforts being put in to control the incidents of stubble burning. Fluctuating improvement In the kharif season, paddy is cultivated in almost the same amount of area in MP as it is in Punjab, which is approximately 3.3-3.6 million hectares. Paddy is grown on about 2.8 mn/ha of land in Punjab, which produces about 20 million tonnes of stubble annually. Haryana sees paddy cultivation in around 1.3 million hectares and produces about 1.2 MT of paddy stubble.

However, the decrease in the incidence of stubble burning has been much higher in Punjab, thanks to a combination of measures that includes extensive spread of in-situ and off-situ measures, residue management measures and penal provisions. In fact, the penal provisions have been most effectively implemented in Haryana. In contrast, the same measures haven't had any noticeable impact in Madhya Pradesh. A matter of geography The key reason that polluting smoke from paddy stubble burning does not become national headlines when it comes to Madhya Pradesh but is a matter of grave concern when it is from Punjab and Haryana is likely due to the latter’s proximity to the national capital Delhi.

Additionally, some experts say the smoke gets dispersed faster in MP because of more open spaces than the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region where the fumes get trapped partly because of urban constructions as well as wind patterns. In the peak stubble burning season - which will begin in the next few days - smoke from in and around Delhi comprises almost 30-40 per cent of the total pollution in the NCR. Choking the nation A 2023 study by Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (Iiser) had found that there has been a 75 per cent increase in Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs) from agricultural residue burning across India in the decade starting from 2011 through 2020.

The study marked Punjab as the worst offender, with 27 per cent of its cultivated area burned in 2020, followed closely by MP. The study also found that most emissions occurred during the end of the kharif season, followed by rabi, caused by the burning of rice and wheat residues. Rice, wheat, and maize accounted for 97 per cent of India's agricultural burning emissions, with rice being the largest contributor at 55 per cent. The most concerning finding, however, was that emissions have increased by approximately 75 per cent for carbon monoxide and greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide.

It quantified the same emissions from crop residue burning as rising from about 19,340 gigagrammes (Gg) per year−1 in 2011 to about 33,834 Gg. yr−1 in 2020. Scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Icar) estimate that each tonne of stubble burnt leads to the loss of at least 12-13 kilogrammes of phosphorus, 35 kg of potassium, and 20 kg of nitrogen from the soil. Caution: Stubble burning ahead The 2025 season, though, could throw up some interesting phenomenon when it comes to stubble burning. The extended monsoon season over much of northern India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, means that harvesting of paddy has been delayed as farmers wait for the weather to clear before deploying their combine harvesters.

This also means that the window between paddy harvest and wheat sowing might be narrower than expected, which could tempt farmers to opt for burning of paddy stubble rather than applying other non-polluting means. “We have to anyhow start wheat sowing from the first week of November to get the optimum yield and if by then most of the paddy is not harvested then farmers will have little option but to burn the left-over stubble,” a senior farmer from Punjab said. “If it rains continuously for two days or more, harvesting gets delayed by a minimum 5-7 days as combine harvesters can't run on wet soil. Therefore, everything will depend on the weather,” he explained.

The state has seen a 254 per cent excess rain from October 1 to October 5 this year; this is on the back of more than 30 per cent excess rains in the June to September monsoon months. However, the hefty penalty imposed by the state government and its proactive role in discouraging farmers from burning crop residue could be a key determinant. Last month, the Punjab government said that it has sanctioned 15,000 fresh crop residue management machines - including super seeder, happy seeder, mulcher and rotavators - this year, of which paddy growers procured 12,500.

The state government has also prepared a Rs 500 crore action plan for the effective management of paddy straw to promote sustainable agricultural practices. So far, 1.48 lakh crop residue management machines have been distributed to farmers in the state, it noted. The Supreme Court has also come down heavily on stubble burning incidents, saying that errant farmers should be jailed if they fail to comply with directives, an observation that was criticised by many as being unduly harsh on growers. Money talks louder Several experts argue that, more than machines, financial incentives will be more effective in luring farmers away from the practice.

Vikram Ahuja, a farmer and an agri-entrepreneur who has worked with farmers for crop residue management for over two decades in Punjab, said that farmers should be given a ‘no-burning bonus', supported by direct benefit transfers for crop residue management. This budget, equivalent to subsidised machine costs, will both support farmers and reduce inflated margins for sellers of Happy Seeders, Balers and Roto Seeders. Allowing market forces to set machine prices will encourage responsible practices through incentives rather than penalties. He said government subsidies for use of Happy Seeders or other such farm equipment has not resolved the problem.

“It is unfortunate that stubble management efforts are often restricted to a ‘Happy Seeder', 'Roto Seeder' or a 'Baler Rake' subsidy drive. The government has provided subsidies to farmers for buying these equipment, but their prices have been unnecessarily inflated in the market, and farmers have ended up blocking their money in underutilised farm equipment,” Ahuja said. Ahuja also advocated promoting custom hiring of farm equipment so that farmers can get machinery suited to their specific needs based on crop, land size, and other variables. He has also been pushing for using paddy straw bales to serve as raw material for biomass power plants, CBG, 2G ethanol, bio fuel pellets, paper, and cardboard units.