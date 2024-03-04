Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sugar output declines by 1.19% to 25.53 MT so far this marketing year: ISMA

Overall, 65 factories have closed their crushing operations across the country as against 86 in the year-ago period | Photo: Unsplash.com
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:22 PM IST
The country's sugar production declined 1.19 per cent to 25.53 million tonne so far in the ongoing 2023-24 marketing year, industry body ISMA said on Monday.

Sugar production stood at 25.84 MT till February in the year-ago period. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

In its second estimate, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected sugar output to decline by 10 per cent to 33.05 MT in the current 2023-24 marketing year as against 36.62 MT in the previous year.

According to ISMA, sugar production in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu remained lower till February of the ongoing marketing year.

However, sugar output in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's second largest producer of the sweetener -- was higher at 7.81 MT as against 7 MT in the period under review.

The production in Maharashtra -- the country's largest producer of sugar -- was down at 9.09 MT till February of this marketing year, compared with 9.51 MT in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the production in Karnataka -- the country's third largest producer -- was down at 4.7 MT from 5.12 MT in the period.

Sugar output reached 7,70,000 tonne in Gujarat and 5,80,000 tonne in Tamil Nadu so far this marketing year.

Around 466 factories were operating till February of the current marketing year as against 447 in the year-ago period.

"In the current season, rate of closure of mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka is slower than last year, indicating that tail of the season could be longer this year in these states," ISMA said.

So far, a total of 49 factories have closed across these two states this year as against 74 factories closed in the year-ago period, it said.

Overall, 65 factories have closed their crushing operations across the country as against 86 in the year-ago period.

Topics :Sugar commoditiesSugar Output

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

