Summer crop sowing gains pace as monsoon rains revive across India

A revival in monsoon rains has accelerated planting of summer-sown crops such ​as cotton, soybean and rice across much of India, ​sharply reducing an earlier sowing deficit caused by below-normal rainfall.

India is the ‌world's largest rice exporter, accounting for about 40 per cent of global shipments and the biggest importer of vegetable oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil.

Indian farmers typically sow summer crops in June and July after the annual monsoon reaches the southern state of Kerala. This year, however, the monsoon arrived three days late and its advance across key western farming regions stalled for about two weeks, delaying planting.

Summer crop sowing was nearly a quarter lower than a year earlier at the end of June, but ‌the shortfall has since narrowed to less than 5 per cent, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. Farmers had planted summer-sown crops on 78.7 million hectares as of July 24, compared with 82.6 million hectares a year earlier, the ministry's data showed. The area under rice cultivation stood at 23.4 million hectares, down from last year's 24 million hectares, the data showed. "We were ​waiting for rain before transplanting the seedlings. After we received good rainfall this month, we ‌started paddy transplanting," said Krishna Beuraa, a farmerfrom Konark in the eastern state of Odisha.