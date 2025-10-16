Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rabi season: Farmers keen on gram, mustard sowing as wheat estimates fall

Rabi season: Farmers keen on gram, mustard sowing as wheat estimates fall

Good rainfall and soil moisture drive farmers in Rajasthan to shift from wheat to mustard and gram this Rabi season, with acreage for both crops set to rise.

Mustard
Rajasthan is considered the largest producer of mustard in the country, and contributes about 45-49 per cent to India's mustard production.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Gram and mustard sowing is expected to increase in Rajasthan during this year's Rabi or winter crop season, while wheat sowing may decrease.
 
The Rajasthan Agriculture Department has released Rabi crop sowing targets. These estimates show a decrease in wheat sowing and an increase in gram, mustard, and barley.
 
According to data released by the Agriculture Department, mustard sowing is expected to cover 36 lakh hectares in Rajasthan this year. Last year, mustard was sown on 33.72 lakh hectares in the state. For gram, the department expects sowing across 21.90 lakh hectares, against 16.93 lakh hectares last year. 
 
Target for wheat has been reduced to 35 lakh hectares, compared to 38.37 lakh hectares last year. Wheat sowing hasn't begun yet in the state. 
 
Grain traders in Jaipur said that sowing has not begun yet, but will pick up significantly in the next 10 to 15 days.
 
Mustard trader Anil Chatar said that sowing of the seed may increase by 10 per cent in the state this year.
 
The state is considered the largest producer of mustard in the country, and contributes about 45-49 per cent to India's mustard production.
 
So far, mustard has been sown on over 300,000 hectares, while gram has been sown across 29,000 hectares in the state.
 
Pulse trader Shyam Nattani said sowing of gram and mustard will increase in the state this year. Farmers are leaning towards these seeds over grains, due to good rainfall and soil moisture.  
 
“I feel wheat sowing will be comparable to last year's target,” said KG Jhalaani, a trader at Jaipur's Kukarkheda grain market.
 
Due to the rainy season in the state until the first week of October, harvesting of Kharif crops hasn't been completed yet. Consequently, sowing of Rabi crops is being delayed. 
 
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase it by launching new agri-related schemes.

Topics :Rabi cropsrajasthanMustardAgriculture

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

