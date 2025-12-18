Home / Industry / Agriculture / Urea availability row in Rajasthan escalates as farmers queue up

Urea availability row in Rajasthan escalates as farmers queue up

As Rabi sowing nears completion in Rajasthan, farmers queue up for urea, triggering a political row between the state government and the Congress over fertiliser availability

Urea
premium
The state government, however, claims that urea is sufficiently available and that supplies are being dispatched wherever shortages are reported.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sowing for the Rabi (winter) crop season in Rajasthan is almost complete; however, political tensions over the non-availability of urea have intensified in the state.
 
According to reports from across Rajasthan, farmers are standing in long queues to purchase urea and are not receiving the required quantities. 
The state government, however, claims that urea is sufficiently available and that supplies are being dispatched wherever shortages are reported. 
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the government’s claims.
 
State Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena said the agriculture department conducts periodic quality-control drives to ensure farmers receive fertilisers, seeds and pesticides at prescribed rates, preventing black marketing and hoarding.
 
Meena said demand for urea has risen this Rabi season as sowing has increased compared to last year. He said that during the 2024–25 Rabi season, sowing was carried out on 95.85 lakh hectares, while in the ongoing 2025–26 season, sowing has already covered 105.60 lakh hectares and may increase further in the coming days.
 
In a recent press release, the state government said all efforts are being made to supply urea to farmers according to demand. The central government has been requested to provide 40 rakes of urea.
 
Around 30,256 metric tonnes of urea were supplied on December 1 and 2. Currently, 13 rakes are in transit, which are expected to add nearly 34,000 metric tonnes of urea soon.
 
The minister said the state government is committed to farmers’ welfare and that the agriculture department is continuously monitoring daily fertiliser availability.
 
“By identifying districts and blocks with low availability and high consumption, fertilisers are being distributed on a priority basis across the state with complete transparency,” Meena said.
 
“We are working with utmost vigilance to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers,” he added.
 
Meena further said the state government is in constant coordination with the central government to ensure fertiliser supplies match the state’s demand.
 
“Areas with low urea stocks are being monitored at the block level, and supplies are being arranged accordingly,” he said.
 
Contrary to the government’s claims, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Agriculture Minister had stated that sufficient urea was available in the state.
 
“If sufficient urea is available, why are farmers facing difficulties and standing in long queues? Is the claim of sufficient availability limited only to statements?” Gehlot asked.
 
He said such assertions only worsen farmers’ hardships, adding that the BJP government has failed to provide adequate irrigation water for Rabi crops and has also not paid compensation for crop damage from previous years.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sowing of rabi crops done in nearly 88% of normal area, shows data

India's sugar output jumps 28% in this season, mills urge to raise MSP

Offline e-crop survey registration open till Jan 15 for farmers: Bawankule

UP to open 50 urad procurement centres, MSP set at ₹7,800 per quintal

Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

Topics :rajasthanRabi cropsFertiliseragriculture growth

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story