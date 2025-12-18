Urea availability row in Rajasthan escalates as farmers queue up

Sowing for the Rabi (winter) crop season in Rajasthan is almost complete; however, political tensions over the non-availability of urea have intensified in the state.

According to reports from across Rajasthan, farmers are standing in long queues to purchase urea and are not receiving the required quantities.

The state government, however, claims that urea is sufficiently available and that supplies are being dispatched wherever shortages are reported.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the government’s claims.

State Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena said the agriculture department conducts periodic quality-control drives to ensure farmers receive fertilisers, seeds and pesticides at prescribed rates, preventing black marketing and hoarding.

Meena said demand for urea has risen this Rabi season as sowing has increased compared to last year. He said that during the 2024–25 Rabi season, sowing was carried out on 95.85 lakh hectares, while in the ongoing 2025–26 season, sowing has already covered 105.60 lakh hectares and may increase further in the coming days. In a recent press release, the state government said all efforts are being made to supply urea to farmers according to demand. The central government has been requested to provide 40 rakes of urea. Around 30,256 metric tonnes of urea were supplied on December 1 and 2. Currently, 13 rakes are in transit, which are expected to add nearly 34,000 metric tonnes of urea soon.

The minister said the state government is committed to farmers’ welfare and that the agriculture department is continuously monitoring daily fertiliser availability. “By identifying districts and blocks with low availability and high consumption, fertilisers are being distributed on a priority basis across the state with complete transparency,” Meena said. “We are working with utmost vigilance to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers,” he added. Meena further said the state government is in constant coordination with the central government to ensure fertiliser supplies match the state’s demand. “Areas with low urea stocks are being monitored at the block level, and supplies are being arranged accordingly,” he said.