Uttar Pradesh govt eyes rural economy push through agri-tourism sector

Uttar Pradesh is looking to partner private hospitality players in the agri-tourism sector to boost the rural economy and create local jobs.

The government has identified 229 agri-tourism villages that will offer tourists an avenue to experience the village lifestyle and celebrate the essence of ethnic culture and tradition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Principal Secretary (tourism and culture) Mukesh Kumar Meshram said agri-tourism would provide farmers with additional income and boost rural tourism.

Agri-tourism encompasses agri-accommodation or rural homestays, agri-food and beverages, agri-recreation, agri-sport, agri-tainment, agri-therapy, and cultural tourism in partnership with local entrepreneurs and hospitality players.

The supplementary aspects of agri-tourism such as horticulture, apiculture, floriculture, and perfumery give a fillip to the rural economy.



ALSO READ: Sebi reduces turnover requirement for agri commodity options to Rs 100 cr



UP Additional Chief Secretary (agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi said tourism and hospitality sectors offered the best ICOR (incremental capital output ratio) and employment generation potential.

“We can promote tourism and sensitise visitors about various agricultural practices in UP. Coming to these places, visitors can experience rural lifestyle, thus providing a boost to both agriculture and tourism,” he said.





The state government is focusing on designing various schemes that provide stable tourism infrastructure in the villages.

It has partnered the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to host a mega farm summit named Krishi Bharat in November 2024. The summit will include various agri-startups, foreign companies, and global venture capitalists looking for opportunities to invest in the domestic agricultural value chain.

Delegations of progressive farmers and agri experts from countries like the US, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Poland, France, Spain, Indonesia, and Kenya will participate in the four-day event in Lucknow, which will aim to bolster agri-startups and introduce artificial intelligence in farming.

Due to its sheer size and agricultural land, the state offers unlimited scope for modern technologies, such as AI, drones, vertical farming, and internet of things in agriculture for higher yield and augmenting income.