FAO highlights potential of AI revolution in transforming agrifood system

Artificial Intelligence and the ongoing digital revolution will inevitably transform the world and its agrifood systems, making it all the more urgent that the transformations they drive benefit everyone and contribute to solving global challenges, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), QU Dongyu, said Friday at the Business Federations of the G7 (B7) meeting in Rome.

Artificial Intelligence is not just a technological shift but is driving a fundamental economic and social transformation at the broadest level, Qu said, noting that FAO recognises its power to bring potential benefits to a wide range of populations and to contribute to improved efficiency and sustainability.

He noted that "Digital agriculture can revolutionise how we produce, distribute and consume food," he said, highlighting that potential benefits for farmers and stakeholders across agrifood systems include improved pricing data, minimizing food loss and waste, enhancing food safety and stimulating adoption of better seeds, fertilizer and sustainable practices.



The event took place at the Rome headquarters of Italy's main business association, Confindustria. The B7 comprises the main business and industrial federations of the G7 members and the European Union. Once a year, the B7 presents its recommendations on selected priority topics to the G7 presidency, which this year is held by Italy. The event was also attended by Italy's deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, and a wide array of chief executive officers from international private companies.

The FAO Director-General spoke at a session focused on charting new courses for cross-border global cooperation, joined by Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

To broaden the positive impact of such enabling innovations, FAO is working closely with all partners, including governments, academia, the private sector, civil society and international organizations, advocating for a robust approach with targeted, coherent and comprehensive strategies and actions implemented in synergy and in compliance with ethical principles.

Another absolutely critical area for collaboration and harmonisation of approaches is in the energy sector. Decarbonisation by 2050 is "simply not possible" without addressing energy consumption across agrifood systems, the Director-General said.

Qu also urged private-sector actors to increase their ambition for climate action and to show more accountability towards their supply chains and the communities in the countries from which they source, buy and sell their products.