Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Procurement of wheat for the 2025-26 marketing year has started on a brisk note, which augurs well for the entire season if the momentum is maintained in the coming months.

So far, wheat procurement has started in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while it will begin in Punjab and Haryana from April onwards.

Data shows that so far around 1,45,512 tonnes of wheat has been procured in Madhya Pradesh till March 23, which is significantly higher than the 14,233 tonnes procured during the same period last year.

Madhya Pradesh has announced a bonus of ₹125 per quintal, over and above the Centre-fixed MSP for 2025-26 of ₹2,425 per quintal while Rajasthan has also announced a bonus of ₹150 per quintal over the MSP of wheat.

Madhya Pradesh has fixed a target of procuring around 8 million tonnes of wheat in 2025-26 season, while overall the national target is 31.27 million tonnes.

In the 2024-25 season (April-March), India procured around 26.6 million tonnes of wheat. Traders said in the coming season, procurement could be better than last year’s level as the crop condition is excellent in several parts of the country.

Wheat procurement in tonnes for 2025-26 fiscal (Till March 23, 2025) From middle of March State Fy-26 Fy-25 % Change Punjab 0 0 Haryana 0 0 UP 11 0 Madhya Pradesh 145512 14233 922.36 Rajasthan 2797 635 340.47 Total 148329 14868 897.64 NOTE: Procurement will begin in Punjab and Haryana from April 1 The government has estimated 2025-26 wheat production to be a record over 115 million tonnes, higher than this year’s 113.29 million tonnes. A recent study shows that only 15 per cent paddy and 9.6 per cent wheat farmers benefit from the MSP system.