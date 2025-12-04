Home / Industry / Agriculture / Worli leads India's ultra-luxury housing boom with ₹5,500 cr sales: Report

Worli leads India's ultra-luxury housing boom with ₹5,500 cr sales: Report

Over the past three years, more than 20 deals worth over ₹100 crore have been closed in Worli

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing
Worli now accounts for 40 per cent of all ultra-luxury apartment sales in India.
Gulveen Aulakh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mumbai’s Worli logged Rs 5,500 crore in ultra-luxury (priced over Rs 40 crore) home sales in two years, including two duplex deals worth more than Rs 700 crore in 2025, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth.
 
Worli now accounts for 40 per cent of all ultra-luxury apartment sales in India. Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said, “That singular statistic captures the micro-market's unprecedented dominance. Across the entire country — from Bangalore's sprawling tech corridors to Delhi's power pockets — Worli accounts for nearly half of all transactions exceeding Rs 40 crore.”
 
How many large-ticket deals has Worli closed in recent years? 
Over the past three years, more than 20 deals worth over Rs 100 crore have been closed in Worli. Top towers in the central Mumbai locality fetch Rs 65,000-1,00,000 per square foot, matching New York’s Lower Manhattan.
 
What do land transactions and under-construction projects suggest about Worli’s pipeline? 
Land transactions totalling Rs 7,600 crore, with revenue potential exceeding Rs 36,000 crore, have been closed since 2023 in and around Worli. In the residential segment, projects worth Rs 19,000-21,000 crore are under construction. Going forward, at least 40 acres of projects by India’s most reputed developers are in the pipeline.
 
Which listed developers and major land deals are linked to Worli? 
Listed players with a presence in Worli include Lodha Developers, Birla Estates, Prestige Estates Projects, and Oberoi Realty. Major land transactions include the Bombay Dyeing–Sumitomo Realty (Goisu Realty) deal worth Rs 5,200 crore, the Nusli Wadia–Century Textiles (Birla Estates) deal worth Rs 1,100 crore, and the Kansai Nerolac Paints–Runwal Realty deal worth Rs 726 crore.
 
What does the price-to-size mix reveal about buying patterns? 
Worli’s price-to-size breakdown shows that apartments priced above Rs 32 crore can offer buyers ultra-premium residences spanning more than 4,000 square feet. Rather than mere real estate appreciation, this reflects wealth concentration becoming geographic, the report noted.
 
How has Worli’s infrastructure and commercial market strengthened its positioning? 
Two decades of development have transformed Worli from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. Nearly 4-5 million square feet of premium residential and retail space is currently under construction in the area, the report added.
 
Commercial office space in Worli commands monthly rents of Rs 180-375 per square foot, with a razor-thin vacancy rate of 8.1 per cent. “In India’s commercial real estate context, this is scarcity pricing which signals that institutional capital sees Worli not as a residential-only play but as Mumbai’s emerging central business district,” the report said.
 
Worli has completed or ongoing infrastructure projects worth over Rs 69,000 crore supporting its real estate landscape. The Bandra–Worli Sea Link and the partially operational Mumbai Coastal Road are new economic corridors reshaping Mumbai’s geography
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parl panel asks govt to conduct long-term field trials on nano-fertilisers

India's sugar output jumps 43% in Oct-Nov on strong Maharashtra performance

Premium

Seeds of hope: Sowing of rabi crops gathers further steam, shows data

Agrochemical industry to witness 6-7% revenue growth in 2025-26: Report

11th ITPGRFA meet postpones key decisions on expanding plant list

Topics :Worliluxury housingluxury homesReal Estate

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story