Worli leads India's ultra-luxury housing boom with ₹5,500 cr sales: Report

Mumbai’s Worli logged Rs 5,500 crore in ultra-luxury (priced over Rs 40 crore) home sales in two years, including two duplex deals worth more than Rs 700 crore in 2025, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth.

Worli now accounts for 40 per cent of all ultra-luxury apartment sales in India. Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said, “That singular statistic captures the micro-market's unprecedented dominance. Across the entire country — from Bangalore's sprawling tech corridors to Delhi's power pockets — Worli accounts for nearly half of all transactions exceeding Rs 40 crore.”

How many large-ticket deals has Worli closed in recent years?

Over the past three years, more than 20 deals worth over Rs 100 crore have been closed in Worli. Top towers in the central Mumbai locality fetch Rs 65,000-1,00,000 per square foot, matching New York’s Lower Manhattan. What do land transactions and under-construction projects suggest about Worli’s pipeline? Land transactions totalling Rs 7,600 crore, with revenue potential exceeding Rs 36,000 crore, have been closed since 2023 in and around Worli. In the residential segment, projects worth Rs 19,000-21,000 crore are under construction. Going forward, at least 40 acres of projects by India’s most reputed developers are in the pipeline.

Which listed developers and major land deals are linked to Worli? Listed players with a presence in Worli include Lodha Developers, Birla Estates, Prestige Estates Projects, and Oberoi Realty. Major land transactions include the Bombay Dyeing–Sumitomo Realty (Goisu Realty) deal worth Rs 5,200 crore, the Nusli Wadia–Century Textiles (Birla Estates) deal worth Rs 1,100 crore, and the Kansai Nerolac Paints–Runwal Realty deal worth Rs 726 crore. What does the price-to-size mix reveal about buying patterns? Worli’s price-to-size breakdown shows that apartments priced above Rs 32 crore can offer buyers ultra-premium residences spanning more than 4,000 square feet. Rather than mere real estate appreciation, this reflects wealth concentration becoming geographic, the report noted.

How has Worli’s infrastructure and commercial market strengthened its positioning? Two decades of development have transformed Worli from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. Nearly 4-5 million square feet of premium residential and retail space is currently under construction in the area, the report added. Commercial office space in Worli commands monthly rents of Rs 180-375 per square foot, with a razor-thin vacancy rate of 8.1 per cent. “In India’s commercial real estate context, this is scarcity pricing which signals that institutional capital sees Worli not as a residential-only play but as Mumbai’s emerging central business district,” the report said.