2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch in India next month, check details

The all-new fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to be released next month. As per reports, the new Swift is expected to be launched on May 9. The major part of the design will resemble the international model, there are some India-specific changes as well on the 2024 Maruti Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Design details

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift will get a new interior and exterior design. On the outside, the brand will get a new LED headlight that will be integrated into an L-shaped LED DRL giving it a sleek and modern appearance. In India, as you can see in the featured image on the top, the Swift will have the chrome surround around the front grille on all variants – or almost all of them. Chrome sells in India and Maruti is expected to add the feature and not drop it in the Indian market.

Apart from the new front grille, the car comes with an all-new front bumper. As per reports, the Swift coming to the country will change the front bumper and rear bumper. The front bumper plate housing will reportedly be larger. There wouldn't be any contrasting black element on the India-spec model. This swift model will come with a similar bonnet. Moving on the side profile, the car model will not get the same five-spoke aero blade-style alloy wheels. Rather, there would be a slight change in the design making the wheel snazzier. In India, the trend favours the diamond-cut alloy and it is expected Maruti would follow the trend in the country.

Maruti Suzuki: Interior and Safety

The new Maruti Swift will come with a premium and modern-looking dashboard layout taking inspiration from Fronx and Baleno. The car will come with a dual-tone colour scheme with light and dark colours enhancing its appeal.

In India, the new Swfit's interior matches with the European Swift; the steering wheel and controls would be all on the right side. But no official pictures of the interior are out yet. Maruti will keep the interior look smart and snazzy even adding a bit of colour on the dash.

The new Swift also comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system as its siblings. It will come with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. There will also be a wireless charging pad and a few other features like automatic climate control.

When it comes to safety, the Maruti Suzuki will offer a new Swift with six airbags, EBD, ESP and ABS. There would be standard features like three-point seatbelts offering second-row middle passengers. However, the Indian-specific car wouldn't have features like a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki: Swift Engine

When it comes to the engine of the car, the Swift offers a brand-new engine which is powered with a 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine producing around 83 bhp and 112 Nm of torque.

The international car will come with five-speed manual transmission and there is also an optional CVT automatic transmission. However, in India, we will get the manual transmission option along with the AMT gearbox.

The Swift car will also get a 12V mild hybrid system as well. But the India-spec mode will not have it.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Read Design

The new Swift will get a set of redesigned LED tail lights. The new layout looks a lot more modern. Lastly, the rear camera of this car is mounted on the rear bumper.