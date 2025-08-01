Volvo Cars India forecasts flat 2025 sales, eyes growth in future years

Swedish car giant Volvo Cars India expects flat sales growth in 2025 due to a combination of factors, including forex rates and macroeconomic conditions.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India said “We had anticipated this year to be a modest growth year, and it's progressing in that direction. It is a combination of macro and micro factors.” Volvo had sold 1860 cars in India in 2024 calendar.

“Forex creates one challenge. This whole year we have lived with a lot of uncertainties—whether it is geopolitics or forex. So, we are in a bit of a fluid situation now,” he said, adding that, due to these factors, this year is expected to be challenging. However, he expressed optimism that the festive season would bring some good news and that things would improve.

“As it stands today, we will have a flattish or low growth,” he said, adding that 2026 and 2027 would be better years, and they are preparing for those. ALSO READ: July PV dispatches flat amid high inventory, festive season to boost demand Volvo Cars did not share their 2024 calendar year sales figures. On Friday, Volvo launched the new XC60, following the launch of the XC90 in March. The XC60 is a global bestseller, and India will now have a rejuvenated version of the car. The mild-hybrid vehicle will be priced at Rs 71.9 lakh. When asked if the segment between Rs 50-90 lakh is seeing increased competition with the entry of Tesla and MG’s premium vehicles, Malhotra said that competition is always welcome. He also added that "premiumness" is not determined by price but by various luxury features and the brand’s overall offerings.