Volvo Cars India forecasts flat 2025 sales, eyes growth in future years

Swedish car giant Volvo Cars India expects flat sales growth in 2025 due to a combination of factors, including forex rates and macroeconomic conditions.
Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India said “We had anticipated this year to be a modest growth year, and it's progressing in that direction. It is a combination of macro and micro factors.” Volvo had sold 1860 cars in India in 2024 calendar.
“Forex creates one challenge. This whole year we have lived with a lot of uncertainties—whether it is geopolitics or forex. So, we are in a bit of a fluid situation now,” he said, adding that, due to these factors, this year is expected to be challenging. However, he expressed optimism that the festive season would bring some good news and that things would improve.
“As it stands today, we will have a flattish or low growth,” he said, adding that 2026 and 2027 would be better years, and they are preparing for those.
Volvo Cars did not share their 2024 calendar year sales figures.
On Friday, Volvo launched the new XC60, following the launch of the XC90 in March. The XC60 is a global bestseller, and India will now have a rejuvenated version of the car. The mild-hybrid vehicle will be priced at Rs 71.9 lakh.
When asked if the segment between Rs 50-90 lakh is seeing increased competition with the entry of Tesla and MG’s premium vehicles, Malhotra said that competition is always welcome. He also added that "premiumness" is not determined by price but by various luxury features and the brand’s overall offerings.
Volvo is bringing the EX30 electric vehicle to India by the end of 2025. The car will be produced locally as a completely knocked-down unit. EVs accounted for 25 percent of Volvo’s overall India sales in 2024.
Malhotra believes the penetration of EVs is likely to grow further in India. “The government is clearly focusing on electrification, or battery EVs, and not really on hybrids. Electrification of the luxury market will continue too. The mass market has also improved from 2 percent to over 4 percent, but the luxury market has grown at a much higher level.”
The share of EVs in the luxury segment rose from 7 percent in January–May 2024 to 11 percent during the same period in 2025, marking a 66 percent growth in the electric luxury segment.
