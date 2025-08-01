Home / Industry / Auto / Volvo Cars India forecasts flat 2025 sales, eyes growth in future years

Volvo Cars India forecasts flat 2025 sales, eyes growth in future years

Volvo Cars India anticipates flat sales growth in 2025 due to a combination of macroeconomic challenges and forex fluctuations but remains optimistic about 2026 and 2027

Volvo
Volvo is bringing the EX30 electric vehicle to India by the end of 2025. The car will be produced locally as a completely knocked-down unit. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swedish car giant Volvo Cars India expects flat sales growth in 2025 due to a combination of factors, including forex rates and macroeconomic conditions.
 
Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India said “We had anticipated this year to be a modest growth year, and it's progressing in that direction. It is a combination of macro and micro factors.” Volvo had sold 1860 cars in India in 2024 calendar. 
 
“Forex creates one challenge. This whole year we have lived with a lot of uncertainties—whether it is geopolitics or forex. So, we are in a bit of a fluid situation now,” he said, adding that, due to these factors, this year is expected to be challenging. However, he expressed optimism that the festive season would bring some good news and that things would improve.
 
“As it stands today, we will have a flattish or low growth,” he said, adding that 2026 and 2027 would be better years, and they are preparing for those.
 
Volvo Cars did not share their 2024 calendar year sales figures. 
 
On Friday, Volvo launched the new XC60, following the launch of the XC90 in March. The XC60 is a global bestseller, and India will now have a rejuvenated version of the car. The mild-hybrid vehicle will be priced at Rs 71.9 lakh.
 
When asked if the segment between Rs 50-90 lakh is seeing increased competition with the entry of Tesla and MG’s premium vehicles, Malhotra said that competition is always welcome. He also added that "premiumness" is not determined by price but by various luxury features and the brand’s overall offerings.
 
Volvo is bringing the EX30 electric vehicle to India by the end of 2025. The car will be produced locally as a completely knocked-down unit. EVs accounted for 25 percent of Volvo’s overall India sales in 2024.
 
Malhotra believes the penetration of EVs is likely to grow further in India. “The government is clearly focusing on electrification, or battery EVs, and not really on hybrids. Electrification of the luxury market will continue too. The mass market has also improved from 2 percent to over 4 percent, but the luxury market has grown at a much higher level.”
 
The share of EVs in the luxury segment rose from 7 percent in January–May 2024 to 11 percent during the same period in 2025, marking a 66 percent growth in the electric luxury segment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

July PV dispatches flat amid high inventory, festive season to boost demand

Tata Motors to raise €1 bn via equity, stake sale to fund Iveco deal

Daewoo deal helped us understand how to compete: Tata Motors exec

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco's non-defence business for €3.8 billion

Your electric car runs on data but how safe is it from cyberattacks?

Topics :Volvo CarsCare sales growthElectric VehiclesVolvoautomobile industry

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story