2W makers to oppose immediate real driving emission norms in BS7

Therefore, during internal Siam discussions, 2W makers said RDE for two-wheelers should be taken up in Phase-II of BS7, rather than being from the beginning. During the discussions, major 2W makers talked about the concerns raised by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) over application of the current portable emissions measurement systems (PEMS) technology to motorcycles. PEMS is equipment fitted to a vehicle to measure its emissions during actual road driving.
One of the main concerns is the size and weight of PEMS equipment. 2W makers, during internal discussions, said that commercially available PEMS is large and heavy. This can affect the motorcycle’s stability and handling. It could result in high measurement inaccuracy when the equipment is used with small-capacity engines.