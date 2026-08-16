2W makers to oppose immediate real driving emission norms in BS7

The 2W makers also pointed to gaps in the testing methodology. An RDE cycle for two-wheelers is yet to be prepared. Executives of 2W makers said there is a need to establish “correlation and repeatability.” This means the test should accurately reflect real-world riding and produce consistent results when repeated. They pointed out that Indian two-wheelers shifted from the Indian Driving Cycle to the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) in 2017. WMTC is alre­ady close to a real-driving cycle, which is another reason for fur­ther study before a separate RDE requirement is introduced, they added.