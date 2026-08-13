MHI receives 20 bids for rare earth magnet manufacturing scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Thursday said it has received 20 bids from manufacturers seeking to set up integrated rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturing facilities in India under a ₹7,280-crore government scheme, signalling strong interest in building domestic capacity for the critical component.

The technical bids were opened on Thursday in the presence of the bidders at MHI, a day after the August 12 deadline for submission. The global tender had been floated on March 20.

REPMs are high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence equipment. They are particularly important in EV motors because they are lightweight and can generate strong magnetic fields.

The tender was part of the government's Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered REPM, which was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2025 with a financial outlay of ₹7,280 crore. The scheme aims to establish a total capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of integrated REPM manufacturing facilities in India, "thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market", the MHI stated. The government plans to allocate the total 6,000 MTPA capacity among five beneficiaries through the ongoing global competitive bidding process. Each beneficiary can be allotted up to 1,200 MTPA.

The scheme seeks to create an integrated manufacturing chain in India, starting from NdPr oxide — an oxide of neodymium and praseodymium, two rare earth elements used to make permanent magnets — and extending to finished magnets. This is intended to reduce India's dependence on imported magnets and strengthen domestic supplies. "By building a complete value chain from NdPr oxide to finished magnets in India, the scheme is expected to significantly reduce import dependence in this sector," the MHI stated. The total duration of the scheme will be seven years from the date of award. This includes a two-year gestation period, meaning the time allowed for setting up the manufacturing facility, followed by five years during which incentives will be provided on the sale of REPM.