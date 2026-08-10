5% TCO cut on e-trucks, 6% on e-buses can make them competitive: MHI

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has estimated that a 5 per cent reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) can bring electric trucks (e-trucks) on par with diesel trucks, while a 6 per cent cut can make certain electric-buses (e-buses) cost-competitive, Business Standard has learnt.

TCO refers to the cost of buying and operating a vehicle over its lifetime.

The MHI arrived at the aforementioned assessment after consulting various stakeholders, including automobile companies, as it has been working on a financing support scheme for e-buses and medium- and heavy-duty e-trucks.

Consultations were held between April and July between the MHI and the stakeholders. These meetings identified high upfront costs, limited access to affordable financing, evolving battery-performance data and the absence of a mature secondary market as major barriers to wider adoption of e-trucks and e-buses, according to MHI officials.

Financial institutions are also concerned about borrower creditworthiness, technology risk, asset recoverability and the limited operating history of e-buses and e-trucks, they added. The proposed financing scheme is therefore expected to include a credit guarantee, under which the government would absorb part of the lender's loss if a borrower defaults, and interest subvention, or government support to lower the interest cost of a loan for fleet operators. The MHI was considering bringing financing for e-buses and e-trucks under priority sector lending (PSL), which requires banks to direct a portion of their lending to specified sectors, and extending infrastructure-status benefits to improve access to formal credit, the officials mentioned.

The broader support package for the e-truck and e-bus segment could also include faster deployment of charging infrastructure along major freight and intercity corridors, rationalisation of electricity tariffs for commercial EV charging and consideration of toll exemptions for e-buses and e-trucks. MHI officials stated that e-bus and e-truck makers need to also do more by providing longer battery warranties, stronger service networks, asset refurbishment programmes. These makers also need to share vehicle-performance data with lenders so as to build more trust, they added. The MHI and the stakeholders did an analysis on the difference in TCO for electric commercial vehicles and their diesel counterparts.

The analysis showed that a 28-tonne electric tipper has a TCO of Rs 72.9 per km, compared with Rs 68.5 per km for a diesel truck. With the assumed 5 per cent support, the electric truck's TCO falls to Rs 68.3 per km. The economics improve with higher utilisation. A 35-tonne electric tipper needs to run about 290 km a day to achieve TCO parity with diesel under the assumptions used in the assessment, while a 55-tonne prime mover needs to cover 280 km. The threshold is 240 km a day for a 19-tonne truck, 175 km for a 12-tonne truck, 160 km for a 9-tonne truck and 175 km for a 7-tonne truck.

Meanwhile, the MHI analysis showed that the upfront price gap remains substantial. A 35-tonne electric tipper is estimated to cost Rs 130-150 lakh, compared with Rs 58-62 lakh for a diesel vehicle. A 28-tonne electric tipper costs Rs 95-120 lakh against Rs 48-50 lakh for its diesel equivalent, while a 7-12 tonne e-truck costs Rs 48-55 lakh against Rs 19-20 lakh for a diesel truck. The assessment estimated a cumulative potential market of around 50,000-57,000 e-trucks during FY28-FY32 across seven priority sectors. These included e-commerce, mining, ports, cement, ready-mix concrete and road infrastructure, steel, and other industrial, auto-logistics and agricultural operations.

Ports are expected to lead e-truck adoption, with penetration projected to rise from 15 per cent in FY28 to 30 per cent by FY32, according to the analysis. Mining and cement are each projected to reach 16 per cent, while steel could reach 15 per cent by FY32. The assessment identified predictable routes, high vehicle utilisation and captive or depot-based operations as particularly suitable for electrification because vehicles can return to a fixed base for planned charging. The bus market was assessed for electrification across school, paratransit, intercity, non-corporate employee/staff transport and mofussil operations. These segments together accounted for about 106,258 buses, or 82 per cent of total bus sales, in FY26, according to the market assessment cited by the MHI.

Paratransit is a flexible public transport service that provides personalised rides without fixed routes or set timetables. It mostly helps people with disabilities or older adults who cannot use regular buses or trains. Paratransit was expected to see the highest electric penetration among the identified bus segments, rising from 7.2 per cent in FY28 to 16.6 per cent by FY32. The proposed scheme envisaged support for 21,000-22,000 electric paratransit buses during FY28-FY32. The bus TCO calculations showed that the economics vary sharply by application. For intercity buses, electric TCO is estimated at Rs 61.76 per km against Rs 59.21 for an internal-combustion engine bus; with the assumed 6 per cent support, it falls to Rs 58.42. For a 9-metre school bus, however, electric TCO is Rs 138.87 per km against Rs 107.72 for a conventional bus and remains at Rs 131.39 even after the support.