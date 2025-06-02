Amid dip in domestic car sales, industry majors shift focus to exports

At a time when domestic demand for passenger cars is slowing, major auto companies appear to be focusing on exports to drive growth in FY26.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 5 per cent decline in total domestic sales in May to 148,858 units. However, its exports rose sharply by 80 per cent to 31,219 units in May 2025 from 17,367 units in the same period last year. For the fiscal so far, the company’s exports are up 50 per cent to 59,130 units, helping offset a marginal dip in domestic volumes.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India saw an 11 per cent drop in monthly domestic sales to 43,861 units, while exports rose 3 per cent to 14,840 units. “May is a month of our routine, week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility, which affects the availability of a few critical models. We continue to witness consistent growth in our export volume, and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that we passionately uphold,” said Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL. The company’s domestic sales declined 7 per cent between January and May 2025, while exports rose 13 per cent to 69,340 units, according to a source.

This supported Maruti Suzuki’s overall sales of 180,077 units in May 2025, marking a 3.2 per cent increase from 174,551 units a year earlier. The Mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) saw a steep year-on-year decline of 31.5 per cent, selling 6,776 units compared to 9,902 units in May 2024. The Compact segment — which includes Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, and Ignis — fell 9.6 per cent to 61,502 units from 68,206 units last year. These two segments contributed most to the decline in domestic sales.

Honda Cars India recorded total sales of 5,985 units in May 2025, including domestic sales of 3,950 units and exports of 2,035 units.

“In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we continued to strategically moderate our dispatches in May to maintain optimal inventory levels across our network, while remaining optimistic about improved retail performance in the coming months supported by forecasts of a better monsoon,” said Kunal Behl, vice president, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India.