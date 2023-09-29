Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter

Ashok Leyland , the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, said on Friday that it has won an order to build 1,282 buses for the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

This order, one of the largest by a state transport undertaking for a single original equipment maker (OEM), will help Ashok Leyland strengthen its dominant position in the Indian bus market, said the company.

"We are pleased to have won one of the largest OEM-built fully built bus orders from GSRTC. Our buses are known for their durability, robustness, and cutting-edge technology, which makes Ashok Leyland a preferred choice in the bus segment, with government as well as with private customers," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland

"We take pride in offering unmatched cost-effectiveness and delivering exceptional product experiences, setting the highest industry standards. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders," he said.

Ashok Leyland will deliver 55-seater fully assembled Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) diesel buses in a phased manner. "We are thrilled to receive this order. GSRTC has had a long association with Ashok Leyland with more than 2,600 BS VI buses already operating successfully in their fleet, including 320 fully built midi buses. This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses," said Sanjeev Kumar, president - M&HCV, Ashok Leyland.

"GSRTC has been a cherished long-standing partner, and we take pride in our consistent track record of delivering high-performance vehicles to them," he said.

Ashok Leyland is India’s largest bus manufacturer and the fourth in the world. "The GSRTC order underscores the enduring confidence that our customers consistently place in Ashok Leyland's exceptional products and services," said the company.