Auto firms focus on network expansion in rural areas as PV sales beat urban

With rural sales in passenger vehicles (PV) growing consistently at a faster clip for the last five years, automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on network expansion in smaller towns and rural pin codes.

On a high base of 4.2 million PVs sold in 2023-24, the industry estimates 2024-25 to clock a moderate three to five per cent growth in PV sales. The focus on network expansion in relatively newer markets thus becomes important this year.

"The rural sales growth vis-à-vis the urban sales growth has been consistently higher over several years. During the years hit by the pandemic, when urban growth was negative, rural PV sales managed to post positive growth even in those years. As such, rural sales are now 32-33 per cent of overall PV sales at an industry level, and thus they are a significant volume that no one can ignore," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).



At MSIL, the share of rural in our sales is around 45 per cent at the moment. In 2018-19, this was around 38 per cent or so, he added.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told Business Standard, "With 40 per cent of the total sales being generated from rural markets, Tata Motors' rural sales volumes in FY24 are five times higher than those in FY20."





Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer of the automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "With the rapid expansion and improvement of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), we are continually evaluating and planning to expand our network to ensure accessibility for our customers and support our future growth plans," he said, adding that their SUVs continue to see demand in both urban and rural areas. "To get closer to our customers, we have expanded in both sales and service workshop setups, resulting in over 800 outlets that are located in nearby towns, catering specifically to our rural customers. We have also deployed 135 Anubhav vans (mobile showrooms)," Chandra said, adding "Going ahead, we are working extensively with our dealer partners on expanding our sales and service networks, increasing manpower, and providing more test drives for a wholesome customer experience."



Marketing strategies are slightly different for rural areas.

As Srivastava puts it, "Rural areas need a more personal touch; the dealerships have to do more personal targeting. Someone like a Sarpanch can be a major influence in his region. OEMs do several small events in rural areas; work with regional and vernacular influencers."

So, OEMs are working on network expansion in smaller towns.





Similarly, Gollagunta said, "Our growth strategy will be underpinned by service network expansion, timely value-for-money variant launches and easily accessible financing options." "There are 650,000 villages in India. There is at least one Maruti car in around 410,000 villages. Therefore, there is a potential to enter 250,000 villages with our vehicles," Srivastava says.



As for 2024-25, the industry growth outlook for overall PV sales is three to five per cent on a high base of 4.23 million units of PV sales in 2023-24.

"The kharif crop output has been negative, and Rabi sowing is flat. Rural growth depends on these factors, but so far there is no reason to assume that there would be any major reversal in trends in 2024-25 in terms of rural-urban growth rates.

Overall, with interest rates for auto loans expected to go up, and sticky inflation in FY25, we estimate a three to five per cent growth for the PV industry," Srivastava says.



The road infrastructure in rural areas is improving, leading to better demand for vehicles, OEMs say.

"As such, hatchbacks tend to do well in rural areas where first-time buyers are more likely. In entry-level and mid-level hatchbacks, the share of rural is relatively high, while premium hatchbacks tend to do well in urban areas. For sedans, the rural-urban split is equal, and for SUVs, the urban share is more than rural," Srivastava added.

Chandra said that while all their new generation products are 'well received', the Nexon, followed by the Punch and the Tiago, are the highest-selling products for them in the rural markets.



Analysts and sector observers also feel that while there has been a healthy recovery in rural consumption, the unemployment rates in urban areas have remained high.

Munish Aggarwal, managing director head – of Equity Capital Markets, Equirus, said, "We have witnessed a healthy recovery in the rural consumption which is also reflecting the sale of passenger vehicles, especially the sale of two-wheelers and we expect the trend to continue driven by the improved area under cultivation, expected reduction in the severity of El Niño, improved outlook for the monsoon, and expected improvement in minimum support prices."

Aggarwal felt that "On the other hand, we are witnessing a weakening of demand in urban areas as unemployment remains elevated, which has led to a slowdown in new inquiries and thus, we expect the differential growth in urban and rural demand to continue."