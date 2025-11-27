Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric SUV at a starting price of ₹20 lakh

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched a seven-seater electric SUV XEV 9S on Thursday with a starting price of around 2 million rupees ($22,409.97), pushing into a segment dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

"With the XEV 9S, we are not just playing in the EV segment, we're expanding it", Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the automotive division, said in a statement.

Bookings for the vehicle will open on January14, with deliveries starting on January 23, Mahindra, India's second-largest SUV manufacturer by volumes, said.

Tata's Harrier EVs are priced from around $23,500, and JSW MG Motor India's MG ZS EV starts near $15,000.