Home / Industry / Auto / Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric SUV at a starting price of ₹20 lakh

Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric SUV at a starting price of ₹20 lakh

Bookings for the vehicle will open on January14, with deliveries starting on January 23, Mahindra, India's second-largest SUV manufacturer by volumes, said

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv
Mahindra & Mahindra
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched a seven-seater electric SUV XEV 9S on Thursday with a starting price of around 2 million rupees ($22,409.97), pushing into a segment dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

"With the XEV 9S, we are not just playing in the EV segment, we're expanding it", Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the automotive division, said in a statement.

Bookings for the vehicle will open on January14, with deliveries starting on January 23, Mahindra, India's second-largest SUV manufacturer by volumes, said.

Tata's Harrier EVs are priced from around $23,500, and JSW MG Motor India's MG ZS EV starts near $15,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

CAFE weight relief unfairly benefits one OEM, says JSW MG Motor

Premium

Tata Motors targets 20-25% SUV share with new Sierra: MD & CEO Chandra

Mahindra to set up 250 EV charging stations along highways by 2027

Tata Sierra India launch: Know variants, price, features, and other details

Explained: Carmakers moving away from rare earth metals amid supply squeeze

Topics :MahindraMahindra & MahindraEV market IndiaElectric SUVs

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story