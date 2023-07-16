FAME pinch: Electric 2-wheeler makers resort to cutting battery pack size

Electric two-wheeler (e2W) makers are focusing on reducing the cost of batteries in their vehicles in order to ensure volumes amid uncertainties around the government subsidy programme.



OEM Market share in June 2023 (%) Ola Electric 38.4 TVS 17.1 Ather 9.9 Bajaj 6.5 Okinawa 5.7 Ampere 3.5 Hero Electric 2.5

Players like Lohia Auto, HOP Electric, Ather Energy, and Simple Energy say they are working on bringing out more affordable two-wheeler models as uncertainties around the FAME II subsidies remain. Centre slashed the FAME II subsidy of electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per Kilowatt-hour (Kwh) from Rs 15,000 per Kwh in June.Apart from reducing the per Kwh incentive by Rs 5,000, the Centre also reduced the maximum subsidy cap of 40 per cent of the ex-factory price of the vehicle to 15 per cent.Batteries make up around 40-50 per cent of the cost of an e-2W and the immediate option in front of companies is to reduce the battery pack size.“If one has to reduce the cost of the vehicle by tweaking other components, it would basically mean building another variant ground-up,” says Nikhil Bhatia, co-founder of HOP Electric.A component supplier to the EV two-wheeler industry said that almost every company is working to reduce battery sizes – from 3 Kwh to 2.5 Kwh and 2 Kwh range. At 4 Kwh the range of the vehicle is around 110-120 km for a single charge.“This is on paper, but in real life depending on the weight of the rider and the terrain, this works out around 90-100 km for a single charge. When one reduces the battery pack to 2 Kwh and 2.5 Kwh, then the range is not more than 70 km for a single charge,” the industry insider said.At present, the price of a two-wheeler battery pack varies from Rs 18,000 to Rs 150,000 (between 1 Kwh to 10 Kwh), depending on the size and state in which it is being sold.The electric-two-wheeler makers, however, have set the ball rolling to re-align their portfolios. Bhatia says that at the time they were working on getting their certifications and approvals prior to a launch last September, it was almost clear that the subsidy was going.“We started planning ahead – from a 2.5 Kwh battery pack, we came up with a 2 Kwh battery. We launched this variant in April this year. The reduction in battery size results in at least 20-25 per cent savings for the customer,” Bhatia says, adding that they have planned their portfolio for a no-subsidy situation already.Sources at Ather Energy said that they are going to launch a new more affordable variant next month. “We have battery packs of 4 Kwh and 3 Kwh. We don’t want to reduce below 3 Kwh, but we are now working to offer better performance even with the 3 Kwh option,” the source said. He added that Ather has gone back to the drawing board to design an affordable vehicle ground up.Lohia Auto too is designing a vehicle from scratch. Ayush Lohia, CEO of Lohia Auto admitted that reducing battery packs is a way to ensure that volumes keep flowing in.“We are designing a new model which will be more affordable, and target to launch it around January or so. As such we are also working on reducing battery sizes to offer some affordable options to customers right away. But reducing battery size also reduces the range, and thus we need to be careful here,” he added.Simple Energy too will launch an affordable scooter by September. “We have started deliveries of the Simple One, but by September we will have a more affordable variant, similar but with lower specifications,” said Suhas Rajkumar, co-founder and CEO of Simple Energy.On the other hand, companies like Hero Electric are not considering any revision of their battery pack size.“We have always been cautious of using just the right size of the battery and not increasing the capacity just to get a higher subsidy. We are very mindful of the replacement cost of the batteries that are neither subsidised nor do have the reduced 5 per cent GST. In some of the E-Scooters in the market, the replacement cost of batteries may be as high as Rs 70,000 and such E Scooters will never have the advantage of ‘total cost of ownership’,” said Sohinder Gill, director general of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles and chief executive officer of Hero Electric.Interestingly, electric two-wheelers are not just looking at reducing the battery pack size but are looking at other options on the battery front too to reduce the cost.Take the case of Coimbatore-based manufacturer Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC), earlier Boom Motors. Till last year, the company was depending on third-party suppliers for batteries. However, the fading FAME subsidy and one fire incident that happened last year forced the company to rethink its strategy. The company is now having in-house batteries developed at its Coimbatore facility capable of manufacturing 100,000 batteries per annum.“Safety is our top priority, in addition to this, having in-house batteries helped us in reducing the cost by 20-25 per cent. Moreover, instead of reducing the battery pack size from 2 Kwh, we have increased it to 2.1 Kwh also,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, chief executive officer and co-Founder, BNC.The electric vehicle battery market in India is currently valued at $4.3 billion as of 2022. According to BNC, the market is at a CAGR of 22.1 per cent and is expected to grow to $25.3 billion by the end of this decade.“Due to the FAME fade out, all the companies in the 4 Kwh, 3 Kwh range are expected to reduce their costs. While some, who are already in the 1.5 Kwh range will not have to go for this,” said an industry source.Table: EV makers and their market share in June 2023Sources: GoI; BNP Paribas