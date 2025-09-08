Home / Industry / Auto / Automobile dealers seek govt intervention in compensation cess recovery

Automobile dealers seek govt intervention in compensation cess recovery

Once no further cess liability arises, these balances cannot be utilised against CGST/SGST/IGST under the current law, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car
Vigneshwar sought that the balance lying in the compensation cess credit ledger as on September 21 be transferred to the IGST/ CGST credit ledger. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Automotive dealer's body FADA has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking help regarding the levy and treatment of cess balances.

In a letter to the minister, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) noted that while GST 2.0 subsumes the earlier compensation cess regime for automobiles, the dealers today hold significant, validly-availed cess balances in their electronic credit ledgers.

Once no further cess liability arises, these balances cannot be utilised against CGST/SGST/IGST under the current law, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said.

Without a transitional pathway, credits risk lapsing, creating an unintended, permanent loss and a sharp working-capital shock for compliant MSME dealerships, he added.

With the 56th GST Council decision, the levy of compensation cess on motor vehicles has been subsumed into GST rates, and hence no fresh cess liability will arise on outward supplies, he said.

Vigneshwar sought that the balance lying in the compensation cess credit ledger as on September 21 be transferred to the IGST/ CGST credit ledger.

Besides, such a balance may then be utilised for discharge of regular GST liability, he added.

"Our members are extremely anxious on this matter as we enter the festive season. We hence request you (Sitharaman) to mark this issue with high importance and also urge you with a positive response," he said.

In view of this pressing concern among members, the industry body respectfully requests an urgent appointment, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

GST impact hits festival auto retail sales, growth modest at 3% in Aug

Auto sales rise 0.02% in August, GST 2.0 defers sales to September

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

Looking at India for small e-cars as GST rate cuts boost market: VW CEO

Topics :Cessautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story