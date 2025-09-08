Auto sales rise 0.02% in August, GST 2.0 defers sales to September

India’s auto retail sector posted flat month-on-month (M-o-M) growth at 0.02 per cent in August, while recording a modest 2.84 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The two-wheeler segment registered a 1.34 per cent M-o-M increase and a 2.18 per cent rise Y-o-Y, supported by festive enquiries during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. However, heavy rainfall and uncertainty around the new GST framework weighed on actual sales, as buyers deferred purchases in anticipation of possible price cuts.

PV sales slip 1.63%

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales slipped 1.63 per cent M-o-M, with inventories piling up to nearly 56 days. While bookings remained healthy, both weather-related supply disruptions and a wait-and-watch approach ahead of GST 2.0 weighed on retail momentum.

The industry body FADA indicated that heavy rains and floods in some regions disrupted walk-ins, while uneven supply of high-demand models and aggressive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) targets added to the pressure. "However, demand fundamentals remain intact, supported by festive sentiment and strong customer interest in both ICE and EV models," FADA reported. CV sales contract 1.11% Meanwhile, commercial vehicles (CV) contracted 1.11 per cent M-o-M while delivering a strong 8.55 per cent Y-o-Y rise on the back of e-commerce activity and replacement demand. However, sentiment softened towards the end of the month due to GST-related caution. Tractors reported exceptional growth, driven by strong monsoon, rural liquidity, and crop outlook. Three-wheelers logged the largest decline, falling 7.47 per cent M-o-M.