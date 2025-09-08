Home / Industry / Auto / GST impact hits festive auto retail sales; growth falls flat at 3%

GST impact hits festive auto retail sales; growth falls flat at 3%

Fada reported auto retail sales growth of just 2.84% in August as GST 2.0 reforms prompted buyers to defer purchases. Dealers expect demand to rebound in September

cars, auto industry
Passenger vehicle momentum slowed in late August as many buyers postponed purchases. Image: Bloomberg
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
The landmark GST 2.0 announcement dampened festive auto retail sales in August, with overall growth at just 2.84 per cent year-on-year, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The GST decision led buyers to defer purchases to September in anticipation of lower rates.
 
Overall auto retail sales stood at 1.96 million units, up from 1.91 million in August 2024.
 
Segment-wise performance
 
The modest growth was led by two-wheelers (2.18 per cent), passenger vehicles (0.93 per cent), and commercial vehicles (8.55 per cent). Tractors registered an exceptional 30.14 per cent rise, while three-wheelers and construction equipment declined 2.26 per cent and 26.45 per cent, respectively.
 
Passenger vehicle sales were at 3,23,256 units, marginally higher than 3,20,291 a year ago. Market leader Maruti Suzuki remained flat at 1,27,905 units.
 
Kerala and Maharashtra shine
 
August traditionally ushers in festive cheer, with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi driving demand. Kerala saw two-wheeler sales rise 29 per cent, passenger vehicles 1.1 per cent, commercial vehicles 27 per cent and tractors 39 per cent. Maharashtra reported 20 per cent growth in two-wheelers, 13.5 per cent in passenger vehicles, 14 per cent in commercial vehicles and 47 per cent in tractors.
 
“Customers continued to show strong enthusiasm with high enquiries and robust bookings, fuelled by festivals such as Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. The only issue was conversion, which slowed due to GST 2.0 benefits kicking in from September,” said CS Vigneshwar, president, FADA.
 
Dealer feedback and challenges
 
Two-wheeler retails in August rose 2.18 per cent YoY and 1.34 per cent MoM. “Excessive rains and localised floods in North India disrupted rural mobility, while erratic supply of popular scooter models constrained conversions. Despite these factors, overall sentiment is steady, and dealers remain confident that the festive season ahead will unlock robust growth,” Vigneshwar said.
 
Commercial vehicle sales grew 8.55 per cent YoY but softened 1.11 per cent MoM. Dealers said order clearances and product acceptance were strong, supported by e-commerce demand and fleet replacement, but purchases were deferred in the last week on GST speculation.
 
Inventory pressure, but rebound expected
 
Passenger vehicle momentum slowed in late August as many buyers postponed purchases. “Heavy rains and floods in some regions further disrupted walk-ins. At the close of August, average inventory levels stood elevated at around 56 days,” said Vigneshwar.
 
He added: “Despite this temporary pause, demand fundamentals remain intact, supported by festive sentiment and strong customer interest in both ICE and EV models. Dealers expect September to deliver a sharper rebound as GST clarity and auspicious festive days converge to unlock deferred demand.”
   

Topics :GST RevampGST cutsCar salesAuto industry India

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

