Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Volkswagen was in advanced talks with the U.S. government over substantial investments in the world's second-largest auto market, where tariffs have cost Europe's top carmaker billions of euros so far this year.

Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Reuters that Volkswagen did not appreciate an "assymmetric" deal between Brussels and Washington that foresees tariffs on EU auto imports of 15% and no tariffs for U.S. industrial goods imports into Europe.

"Therefore, we are counting on our plan on investments in the U.S.," which would boost local employment and VW's supply chain, Blume said at the IAA Munich car show, adding talks with the U.S. government were "very positive." Volkswagen is considering substantial investments to expand its U.S. business, including a plant for its Audi brand, and has held talks about how Washington could lend support.

He hoped for a quick solution "because we need to take decisions right now for localising our business there," he said. Volkswagen is trying to soften the blow from U.S. auto import tariffs of 27.5%, which Blume said have cost the carmaker several billions of euros so far this year, mostly due to its Audi and Porsche brands' lack of local plants. Like its rivals, Volkswagen is waiting for current U.S. auto import tariffs to fall to 15%, something the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has pledged to do. Porsche was wedged in a "sandwich" between tariffs and a weak Chinese market more than any other automaker, said Blume, who is also CEO of the luxury sportscar maker.