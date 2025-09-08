Home / Industry / Auto / Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Chief Executive Oliver Blume hoped for a quick solution "because we need to take decisions right now for localising our business there," he said

Volkswagen
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUNICH
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Volkswagen was in advanced talks with the U.S. government over substantial investments in the world's second-largest auto market, where tariffs have cost Europe's top carmaker billions of euros so far this year.
 
Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Reuters that Volkswagen did not appreciate an "assymmetric" deal between Brussels and Washington that foresees tariffs on EU auto imports of 15% and no tariffs for U.S. industrial goods imports into Europe.
 
"Therefore, we are counting on our plan on investments in the U.S.," which would boost local employment and VW's supply chain, Blume said at the IAA Munich car show, adding talks with the U.S. government were "very positive." Volkswagen is considering substantial investments to expand its U.S. business, including a plant for its Audi brand, and has held talks about how Washington could lend support.
 
He hoped for a quick solution "because we need to take decisions right now for localising our business there," he said.
 
Volkswagen is trying to soften the blow from U.S. auto import tariffs of 27.5%, which Blume said have cost the carmaker several billions of euros so far this year, mostly due to its Audi and Porsche brands' lack of local plants.
 
Like its rivals, Volkswagen is waiting for current U.S.
 
auto import tariffs to fall to 15%, something the U.S.
 
administration under President Donald Trump has pledged to do.
 
Porsche was wedged in a "sandwich" between tariffs and a weak Chinese market more than any other automaker, said Blume, who is also CEO of the luxury sportscar maker.
 
Blume confirmed that his dual CEO role - which has drawn criticism from shareholders and unions - was not permanent, and that it was still open which of the two he might give up.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST impact hits festival auto retail sales, growth modest at 3% in Aug

Auto sales rise 0.02% in August, GST 2.0 defers sales to September

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

Looking at India for small e-cars as GST rate cuts boost market: VW CEO

Hyundai to cut prices by up to ₹2.4 lakh; Tata Motors by ₹4.65 lakh on CVs

Topics :VolkswagenAuto industryUS governmentInvestment

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story