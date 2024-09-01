Automotive players gear up for festive season with dealership expansion

As the festive season approaches, the automotive industry in India is witnessing a robust expansion of dealership networks, with major players ramping up their presence across the country, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This strategic move is aimed at capitalising on the increased consumer demand during this period, ensuring enhanced customer reach and providing seamless buying experiences.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer, recently celebrated the inauguration of its 500th Nexa outlet. With this, Maruti Suzuki now boasts a total of 3,925 outlets under its Arena, Nexa, and Commercial formats, covering 2,577 towns and cities across India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Network expansion is an ongoing strategy for us. We have recently inaugurated our 500th Nexa outlet. With this, our sales network now extends to 3,925 outlets covering 2,577 towns and cities," said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

To reach customers in smaller cities, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new format of showrooms called "Nexa Studio," with plans to establish at least 100 more outlets in the second half of the financial year.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has an extensive network of over 1,370 sales and 1,100 service touchpoints across India, is also strategically positioning itself for the festive season. However, the company's approach is governed by a long-term vision rather than short-term events.

"The channel strategy is primarily governed by a long-term approach, taking multiple factors into consideration, and definitely not adding or deleting outlets based on events," stated Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

More From This Section

Tata Motors, which commands a significant share of the passenger electric vehicle (EV) segment in India, has also opened two new EV-exclusive outlets in Gurugram. These facilities are designed to offer a comprehensive and unique experience to potential EV customers. Tata Motors plans to open more such exclusive outlets across key cities in the coming months, positioning itself to dominate the growing EV market.

Volkswagen India is also expanding its footprint, particularly in Kerala, with the inauguration of six new touchpoints, including city stores and service facilities. The brand's network expansion comes just in time for the festive season, ensuring that customers have access to premium German-engineered vehicles.

"Kerala has always been a key market for Volkswagen India. The opening of these new touchpoints and the introduction of special celebratory Onam editions are a testament to our commitment to the Kerala market," said Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Electric vehicle manufacturer BGauss is also preparing for a surge in sales during the festive season. The company, which specialises in electric two-wheelers (E2Ws), plans to add 25 new dealerships by Diwali to meet the growing demand, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This will bring BGauss' total dealership count to over 120.

"We have high expectations from the festive season regarding E2W sales. To cater to the strong demand for our products, we plan to add 25 dealerships till Diwali. By expanding our network, we aim to ensure a seamless and enjoyable buying experience," said Hemant Kabra, founder and CEO, BGauss.

Classic Legends, co-founded by Anupam Thareja, is also ramping up its dealership network in anticipation of the festive season. The company plans to increase its dealership count from the current 450 to 600 by the end of FY25, with 100 new dealerships being added before Diwali. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the brand's presence and improve customer access.

Yamaha India recently celebrated the launch of its 300th Blue Square outlet. These showrooms, part of Yamaha's "Call of the Blue" campaign, are designed to showcase a comprehensive solution for all their biking needs and offer an enhanced customer experience.

With the festive season fast approaching, the automotive sector's dealership expansion highlights the industry's readiness to meet the anticipated surge in demand. From luxury brands to electric vehicles, manufacturers are ensuring that their products are accessible to customers across the country.