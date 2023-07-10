Bajaj Triumphs: Speed 400, Scrambler 400 register over 10,000 bookings

Triumph's latest motorcycles, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 have registered more than 10,000 bookings within ten days of the unveiling. Triumph has partnered with Bajaj Auto to expand its footprint in the Indian market. The two bikes are manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan plant.

Looking at the high demand for the newly-launched Triumph's mid-size bikes, Bajaj Auto has declared that the company will ramp up its production capacity to ensure a smooth delivery experience.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph announced the Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh, a competitive price that places it neck-to-neck against the recently launched Harley Davidson X440 and more established offerings like the Bullet, Classic 350, and Meteor 350 from the market leader, Royal Enfield.

Triumph Speed 400 deliveries will begin in the second half of July, whereas, Scrambler 400 will be available in October. The prices for the Scrambler will also be announced in October.

Adding details and context to the strong demand for Triumph products, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, Rakesh Sharma, was quoted in an Autocar Professional report as saying, "We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology."

The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X use the same engine, which has been freshly developed for these bikes. The bikes focus on new riders looking to buy their first big two-wheeler.

The bikes get a 398 cc four-valve, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine, which is Euro-5 compliant and produces 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes with concealed liquid cooling and machine cooling fans. The Triumph website says that the engine produces class-leading power and makes distinctive exhaust notes.