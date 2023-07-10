Home / Industry / Auto / Bajaj Triumphs: Speed 400, Scrambler 400 register over 10,000 bookings

Bajaj Triumphs: Speed 400, Scrambler 400 register over 10,000 bookings

Triumph Speed 400 deliveries will begin in the second half of July, whereas, Scrambler 400 will be available in October

BS Web Team New Delhi
The bikes focus on new riders looking to buy their first big two-wheeler

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Triumph's latest motorcycles, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 have registered more than 10,000 bookings within ten days of the unveiling. Triumph has partnered with Bajaj Auto to expand its footprint in the Indian market. The two bikes are manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan plant.

Looking at the high demand for the newly-launched Triumph's mid-size bikes, Bajaj Auto has declared that the company will ramp up its production capacity to ensure a smooth delivery experience.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph announced the Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh, a competitive price that places it neck-to-neck against the recently launched Harley Davidson X440 and more established offerings like the Bullet, Classic 350, and Meteor 350 from the market leader, Royal Enfield.

Triumph Speed 400 deliveries will begin in the second half of July, whereas, Scrambler 400 will be available in October. The prices for the Scrambler will also be announced in October.

Adding details and context to the strong demand for Triumph products, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, Rakesh Sharma, was quoted in an Autocar Professional report as saying, "We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology."

The 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X use the same engine, which has been freshly developed for these bikes. The bikes focus on new riders looking to buy their first big two-wheeler.

The bikes get a 398 cc four-valve, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine, which is Euro-5 compliant and produces 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes with concealed liquid cooling and machine cooling fans. The Triumph website says that the engine produces class-leading power and makes distinctive exhaust notes.

Also Read

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

In a bid to drive volumes, Triumph to launch its 400cc bike on July 5

Triumph's Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled, India-launch on July 5

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Maruti Suzuki looking to replicate diesel engine frugality with hybrid, CNG

Hyundai to launch its micro SUV Exter today at 12 pm, full details inside

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Wild ride for auto stocks in markets so far in FY24 as they burn rubber

Hyundai Motor's Exter to take on Tata's Punch in entry-level SUVs

Topics :Bajaj Auto KTMBajaj AutoRajiv BajajTriumphBajaj-Triumph pactTriumph Street Triple SBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story