Hyundai to launch its micro SUV Exter today at 12 pm, full details inside

Hyundai is set to launch its most affordable micro SUV, Exter today at 12 pm. The micro SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 6 to 10 lakhs

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Hyundai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is set to launch its most anticipated micro SUV Exter today, July 10, at 12 pm. Hyundai is the latest manufacturer to join the list of the micro SUV segment. 

According to the South Korean Automaker, Hyundai, Exter takes inspiration from the natural world around it, reflecting external identity and focusing on the outside. 

The all-new Hyundai SUV, Exter, is one of the most budget-friendly SUVs from Hyundai. Its pre-booking is already open, and deliveries will also begin soon.

Exter is also the smallest Hyundai in India, which will compete with some existing top giants like Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

The launch event of Hyundai Exter will be live-streamed on its official youtube channel.

Hyundai Exter: Design

Hyundai already publicises Exter’s images which shows the company has done a great job in design, and it comes with unique features compared to other automaker SUVs available in India. 

The SUV has front squarish H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) at both ends of the black meshed radiator grill connected with sleek black strips. 

The car looks eye-catching with its contemporary design sharing the Grand i10s platform. It runs on diamond-cut sporty alloy wheels. The SUV has the longest wheelbase in its segment at 2450 mm. 

The Hyundai Exter is also the tallest model in this SUV segment, with a height of 1631 mm. It also incorporates body cladding on the wheel arches and doors, boosting its stylish appeal.

Hyundai Exter: Features
The all-new Hyundai Exter comes with a 4.2-inch display at the instrument cluster and a free eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with different connectivity options. 


The Exter has a dashcam with front and rear-view cameras, a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, smart application-based connectivity, and much more.

The Hyundai has a reliable engine option, as it comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, delivering 83bhp and 114Nm of torque. The customers have the option to select between a 5-speed manual transmission or automated annual transmission (AMT).

The SUV is also available with a CNG option, and the CNG engine produces 69bhp and 95.2Nm of torque.

What is the expected price of the Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter is already available for pre-booking offline and online at Rs 11,000. The expected price of Exter will range between Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakhs (ex-showroom price).

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

