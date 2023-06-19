Bookings begin for Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto at Rs 25,000; launch on July 5



The vehicle will have the characteristics of both an MPV and an SUV and will attract customers looking for a tough-built, comfortable seating, generous cabin space, and punchy performance, the company said. Maruti Suzuki has announced the beginning of pre-launch bookings of its latest premium 3-row multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Invicto. Customers can book the Invicto for Rs 25,000, the company said in a BSE filing. The launch will help the company expand its product offerings, which is scheduled on July 5, 2023.

What is the new car?

Maruti is preparing to launch its own version of the Toyota Innova, the best-selling premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the country.



So far, as part of this collaboration, Toyota sells Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are the alternatives for Maruti's Baleno and Brezza. In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki came together and formed a global alliance. As part of the deal, Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to leverage each other's products and technologies to multiply their sales to their mutual benefit.



The premium MPV will be positioned above Maruti's very own popular MPV, Ertiga. While both Innova and Ertiga serve a similar purpose, they are also very different. Not only do they fall into completely different price brackets, but also attract two completely different sets of customers. With its latest launch, it is likely that Maruti wants to garner the benefits of having the country's best-selling premium MPV in its line-up.

It is important to note that Innova starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 20 lakh, whereas Ertiga's base model sells at Rs 8.64 lakh, ex-showroom.