Tesla likely to enter India with Model 3 & Model Y; check price and specs

One of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Tesla, is preparing to enter the Indian market this year, with sales expected to commence as early as April, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

The company's debut model is anticipated to be a relatively affordable EV, priced at approximately $25,000 (Rs 21.71 lakh), added the report. However, Tesla is not planning to establish a manufacturing unit in India in the immediate future. Instead, the vehicles could be imported from its Gigafactory in Berlin-Brandenburg, one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in Europe.

In its initial phase, Tesla is likely to introduce the Model 3 and Model Y in India. However, both models are currently priced way above $25,000 in international markets. It remains to be seen how Tesla adjusts the specifications for the Indian market to maintain competitive pricing. Given India’s price-sensitive nature, a higher cost could impact sales volumes.

Tesla Model 3: Specs and features

The Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable EV, positioned below the Model Y SUV. It is similar in size to the BMW 3 Series and offers four variants, including a Long Range model for extended battery life and a high-performance variant for enhanced acceleration.

Key specifications:

Also Read

Dimensions: 4,720 mm (L) x 1,850 mm (W) x 1,443 mm (H)

Battery Capacity: 60 - 79 kWh

Acceleration (0-60 mph): 5.8 seconds (Standard), 2.9 seconds (Performance variant)

Top Speed: 201.17 km/h (125 mph)

Range: 511.77 km (318 miles)

Seating & Storage: Five-seater with a boot space of up to 977 litres with seats folded

Towing Capacity: 1,000 kg

Features:

15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Heated, power-adjustable front seats

Bluetooth connectivity

Climate control

Faux leather upholstery

18-inch alloy wheels

Expected Price in India: Rs 70 lakh - Rs 90 lakh, depending on the variant. Tesla may adjust certain features to lower the cost before launching in India.

Tesla Model Y: Specs and features

The Model Y is a larger SUV-style EV with higher towing capacity and additional features compared to the Model 3.

Key specifications:

Dimensions: 4,751 mm (L) x 1,921 mm (W) x 1,624 mm (H)

Battery Capacity: 60 - 78.1 kWh

Acceleration (0-60 mph): Approx. 4.8 seconds

Top Speed: 217.26 km/h (135 mph)

Range: 598.68 km (372 miles)

Towing Capacity: 1,600 kg

Features:

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Navigation system

Blind spot monitoring

Speed limit recognition

15.4-inch central touchscreen + 8-inch second-row touchscreen

Expected Price in India: Rs 60 lakh - Rs 70 lakh, after revised import duties.

Tesla hiring in India

Tesla has begun hiring for its Indian operations, as seen in recent job listings on LinkedIn. Current openings focus on sales and service roles, including:

Service advisor, service technician, service manager

Sales & customer support

Store manager

Business operations analyst

Consumer engagement manager

This hiring spree follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington DC.

Showroom locations in India

Tesla has reportedly secured showroom spaces in two prime locations:

New Delhi: Leased space in the Aerocity area near Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Mumbai: A location in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a major business and retail hub near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Tesla’s India strategy and government policies

Tesla has been eyeing the Indian market for several years but previously cited high import duties as a major roadblock. However, the Indian government recently reduced EV import duties from 110 per cent to 70 per cent to attract foreign carmakers.

Additionally, India’s EV market is witnessing rapid growth, with an annual expansion of around 20 per cent. While it remains smaller than China’s market, it presents a significant opportunity for Tesla, especially as the company faces slowing sales in the US.

With its highly anticipated India entry, Tesla could bring a major shift in the country’s EV landscape. However, pricing and localisation efforts will play a crucial role in determining its success.