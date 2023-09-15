Citroen C3 Aircross launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh

Citroen has launched its midsize SUV C3 Aircross at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variant. The bookings for the car are open for an amount of Rs 25,000, and the deliveries will begin from October 15. The car will be sold in three variants, and the company company has not announced the prices of the mid-spec and top-spec Max variants at this point.

Citroen C3 Aircross Prices

While the official announcement has come only for the base variant, Citroen dealers have received the indicative prices of the other two variants. The Plus variant is likely to be priced between Rs 11.30 lakh and 11.45 lakh, whereas the top variant Max is expected to be priced between Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 12.10 lakh, an Autocar India (ACI) report said.

The C3 Aircross also gets a seven-seat configuration for the Plus and Max trims, which will cost another Rs 35,000. The SUV can also be bought with dual-tone paint and a Vibe pack, which are only available with Plus and Max trims, and cost an additional Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Citroen C3 Aircross base "You" variant

The base You variant of the Aircross will be sold only in the five-seat configuration, meaning it also misses out on the rear-mounted AC vents, which are available on the seven-seat variants. The base variant also misses out on the 10.2-inch touchscreen, speakers, reverse camera, rear wiper, rear defogger, and USB chargers.

However, the base model still comes equipped with all safety-related features, which include two airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist, TPMS and reverse parking sensors.

Rivals of the C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross is entering a segment that has great consumer interest but is also very competitive. Products like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Hyundai Creta dominate the market and are challenged by the likes of Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda's latest launch, Elevate.

While the C3 Aircross has been priced attractively, it also misses out on key feel-good features like a sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and six airbags. For reference, rivals like Kia Seltos, and the latest Tata Nexon offer these features in their top variants.



Citroen C3 Aircross powertrain

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that returns 110hp and 190Nm of peak torque, which comes mated with a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the same engine that Citroen offers in its smaller hatchback, C3.

