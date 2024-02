French automobile company Citroen has recently announced adding six airbags as a standard to raise the safety standards of its offerings in India. The French carmaker is not going to produce the updated cars right away. They are going to update the safety feature in the second half of the year, i.e., from July 2024.

Citroen currently has four models in India, i.e., ë-C3, C3 Aircross SUV, C3 and C5 Aircross. The six-airbag system will come with front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags, which provide extra protection in the event of a collision. This will provide a safe mobility solution for its customers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Citroen cars will also come with ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard fitment.

Citroen C3 Aircross engine specs Citroen has recently introduced an automatic transmission option for the C3 Aircross. The compact SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converted automatic.

Power output is identical at 109bhp for both versions, but torque output stands at 190 Nm and 205Nm, respectively.





ALSO READ: Citroen C3 Aircross launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India, recently said that customers are now more evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement for driving comfort and features. Citroen is trying to continuously evaluate and meet the evolving needs of consumer requirements.