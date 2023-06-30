Commuter bike market in cruise mode; uncertainties may put brakes on growth

Uncertainties over the recovery of the rural market, which typically accounts for 70-75 per cent of total bike sales, and rising retail prices are expected to put the brakes on faster growth.

With most businesses slowly moving back to work-from-office mode, the commuter bike segment – motorcycles with engine sizes between 75 cc and 125 cc – should be ready to accelerate. Instead, the segment, which accounts for 80 per cent of the motorcycle market, is expected to see moderate growth at best.