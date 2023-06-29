Home / Industry / Auto / Five-door Jimny to be launched in Australia with ADAS features as standard

Five-door Jimny to be launched in Australia with ADAS features as standard

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
The five-door model of Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been teased in Australia and will be sold alongside the existing three-door variant in the country, HTAuto has reported. The Jimny sold in Australia will come with some additional features related to the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard across variants.
This is because of the prevailing regulations in Australia that mandate all new cars to have Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) which is a feature counted as ADAS. These features are already available on the three-door Jimny sold in Australia.

Leaving the additional safety features aside, the five-door Suzuki Jimny is likely to be identical to the one sold here in India. Powering the Jinmny will be the K15 engine, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit designed to produce 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will be sold with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Notably, the five-door Jimny has been elongated by 340 mm which has resulted in a bigger boot space at the back. Compared with its three-door iteration, the five-door Jimny is 82 kg heavier.

While the Jimny is scheduled to be officially launched in November in Australia, dealerships are accepting bookings for the vehicle in an unofficial capacity, HTAuto reported.
The five-door Jimny was recently launched in the Indian market and has amassed a positive response in the Indian car market with over 30,000 bookings to its credit. Starting from Rs 12.74 lakh, several auto experts have said that the price of the Jimny is on the premium side, with the range-topping variant selling at Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

