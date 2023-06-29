Five-door Jimny to be launched in Australia with ADAS features as standard



This is because of the prevailing regulations in Australia that mandate all new cars to have Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) which is a feature counted as ADAS. These features are already available on the three-door Jimny sold in Australia. The five-door model of Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been teased in Australia and will be sold alongside the existing three-door variant in the country, HTAuto has reported. The Jimny sold in Australia will come with some additional features related to the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard across variants.



Notably, the five-door Jimny has been elongated by 340 mm which has resulted in a bigger boot space at the back. Compared with its three-door iteration, the five-door Jimny is 82 kg heavier. Leaving the additional safety features aside, the five-door Suzuki Jimny is likely to be identical to the one sold here in India. Powering the Jinmny will be the K15 engine, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit designed to produce 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will be sold with both manual and automatic transmission options.