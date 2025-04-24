Delhi may curb gasoline car sales, ban gas-guzzling bikes to cut pollution

India's capital New Delhi plans to limit gasoline and diesel-powered cars a family can buy as well as ban sales of fuel-guzzling motorbikes and scooters, according to a draft policy aimed at cleaning up one of the world's most polluted cities.

The measures represent one of the most drastic steps the city has lined up to tackle pollution, which often forces local authorities to ban some construction, shut schools and disrupt flights in the city of more than 30 million people during the winter season.

Under Delhi's new electric vehicle policy, the city government will also waive some local taxes on the purchase of hybrids, putting them on par with concessions given to EVs, while imposing a new levy of 0.5 rupees ($0.0059) on every litre of petrol sales, according to the 74-page draft seen by Reuters.

The primary objective "is to unlock the next phase of EV adoption, reduce air pollution and contribute to India's energy independence and net-zero targets," the draft stated.

Every year ahead of the onset of winter in Delhi, calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries and crop residue burning in nearby fields, raising the level of harmful toxins in the air.

Delhi launched the first phase of its EV policy in 2020 which helped boost the share of electric models to 12% of all new vehicle sales, including motorbikes and cars, in 2024.

Under the second phase, the policy document says, no new sales of gasoline, diesel and gas-based two-wheelers will be allowed from April 1, 2027. It is also providing a cash incentive of up to $350 on the purchase of electric bikes and scooters.

Officials at Delhi's transport ministry and the chief minister's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

LIFELINE FOR RESIDENTS

Two-wheelers are a lifeline for millions of Delhi residents, and the move could significantly impact Delhi's lower- and middle-income groups who depend on them, and not cars, to navigate the city's often congested roads.

In 2024, nearly 450,000 new two-wheeler scooters and motorbikes were sold in Delhi. There were 8 million vehicles on Delhi's roads in 2022-23, of which 67% were two-wheelers, according to central government figures.

A ban on the sale of fossil fuel two-wheelers from 2027 will hurt manufacturers such as Bajaj Motors, TVS and Hero MotoCorp, although some of the negative impact may be offset by increased sales of their electric two-wheelers.

And in a move aimed at the more affluent population, the policy is also set to limit the number of fossil fuel cars each household can purchase to two, as it aims for a 30% EV penetration by 2030, from around 2.7% last year.

"All private car owners in Delhi will be required to purchase only electric cars if they intend to own (a) third or subsequent car registered to the same residential address," the document stated.

The policy, which is expected to cost the Delhi government 28.6 billion rupees, is subject to change based on feedback from car makers and other stakeholders. It was not immediately clear when the policy will be finalised or how it will be funded.

The city government is also planning some tax waivers for hybrid vehicles to match the concessions to those given for EVs, potentially lowering their cost by up to 15%.

The move is in line with a similar move made by neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh. They are considered a win for the likes of Toyota Motor and Maruti Suzuki, but a setback for homegrown Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra who focus on EVs.