M&M July sales: Total sales up 18% YoY to 66,124 units, exports down 9%

The automaker reported its highest-ever sales of SUVs at 36,205 units in July 2023 which is 30 per cent up from July 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a total sales of 66,124 vehicles (including exports) in July 2023, which is 18 per cent up than the sales for the same period last year. The automaker reported its highest-ever sales of SUVs at 36,205 units in July 2023, up 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

In the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), M&M sold 27,854 SUVs.

Year-to-date sales were also up 32 per cent YoY and reached 136,367 units for April-July 2023, against 103,274 units.

Three-wheelers (3W) sales for the company were up 49 per cent for the month of July with 6,481 units, as against 4,351 units.

Exports for the company were down nine per cent as the exports dwindled from 2,798 in July FY23 to 2,540 in July FY24.

M&M sales in the farm equipment category were up eight per cent as the sales rose from 23,307 in July 2022 to 25,175 in July 2023.

Speaking about the sales numbers for the month of July, the President of the Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, Veejay Nakra said, “It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch. We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup.”

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

