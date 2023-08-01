Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

Ashok Leyland posted an 11 per cent rise in its total sales as the automaker sold 15,068 vehicles in July 2023, compared to 13,625 units year-on-year (YoY), the company said in a BSE filing. This data includes both domestic sales and exports.

Total domestic sales were up 12 per cent YoY as the company sold 14,207 units in July 2023 compared to 12,715 units. The company posted a growth of 19 per cent in its domestic sales of trucks which increased from 6,596 units in July 2022 to 7,834 units in July 2023.

Sales of buses and trucks put together, went up 22 per cent YoY from 7,329 units in July 2022 to 8,974 units in July 2023.

Year-to-date domestic sales for the ongoing financial year stood at 53,314 units which was up 7 per cent from 49,839 units during the same period last year.

Buses sold under the medium and heavy commercial vehicles category saw a jump of 56 per cent in their sales and ended at 1,140 units in July 2023, compared to 733 units in July 2022, the company said in the BSE filing.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India. Among its customers are the Indian armed forces. The company website says that it is the largest supplier of logistics-related vehicles to the Indian army.