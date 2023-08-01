Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

Year-to-date domestic sales for the ongoing financial year stood at 53,314 units which was up 7% from 49,839 units during the same period last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Year-to-date domestic sales for the ongoing financial year stood at 53,314 units which was up 7% from 49,839 units during the same period last year

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland posted an 11 per cent rise in its total sales as the automaker sold 15,068 vehicles in July 2023, compared to 13,625 units year-on-year (YoY), the company said in a BSE filing. This data includes both domestic sales and exports.

Total domestic sales were up 12 per cent YoY as the company sold 14,207 units in July 2023 compared to 12,715 units. The company posted a growth of 19 per cent in its domestic sales of trucks which increased from 6,596 units in July 2022 to 7,834 units in July 2023.

Sales of buses and trucks put together, went up 22 per cent YoY from 7,329 units in July 2022 to 8,974 units in July 2023.

Year-to-date domestic sales for the ongoing financial year stood at 53,314 units which was up 7 per cent from 49,839 units during the same period last year.

Buses sold under the medium and heavy commercial vehicles category saw a jump of 56 per cent in their sales and ended at 1,140 units in July 2023, compared to 733 units in July 2022, the company said in the BSE filing.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India. Among its customers are the Indian armed forces. The company website says that it is the largest supplier of logistics-related vehicles to the Indian army.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 cr to supply defence vehicles

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Maruti Suzuki sales up 3.2% to 181,360 vehicles in July, thanks to SUVs

M&M July sales: Total sales up 18% YoY to 66,124 units, exports down 9%

Tata Motors July sales: Total sales down 1.41% YoY, CV sales down 4%

Hyundai July sales: Total sales up 4% YoY at 66,701 units, exports rise 20%

Toyota registers best-ever monthly vehicle sales in July at 21,911 units

Topics :Ashok Leyland AutoAshok LeylandAshok Leyland CVsAshok Leyland sales upBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story