Maruti Suzuki sales up 3.2% to 181,360 vehicles in July, thanks to SUVs

Maruti Suzuki (MS) reported total sales of 181,360 vehicles in July 2023, up 3.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 175,916 units sold during the same period last year. The company said this in a BSE filing. This number includes both exports and domestic sales. In June 2023, the company reported total sales of 159,418 vehicles.

In the domestic market, the company registered a growth of 6.5 per cent as the number went up from 145,666 units in July 2022 to 154,685 in July 2023. The company sold 139,648 vehicles in the domestic market in June 2023.

Utility vehicle sales were the highlight for the company as it sold 62,049 vehicles in July 2023, a 166.62 per cent increase YoY. Utility vehicles of Maruti Suzuki include Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-cross, and XL6.

Compact car sales, on the other hand, went down by 20.88 per cent as the sales fell from 84,818 units in July 2022 to 67,102 units in July 2023. Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR fall under this category.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's sales remained almost the same, with year-to-date sales (April-July) for the sedan going up by around 1,000 units compared with the same period last year.

Mini car sales, which include products like Alto and S-Presso, also went down for July 2023 by 52.83 per cent as the company sold only 9,590 units compared with 20,333 units it sold in July 2022.