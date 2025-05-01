Domestic PV wholesales increase by 4.4% to around 353K units in April

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales by Indian automakers rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around 353,000 units in April, driven by robust SUV sales and sustained rural demand, industry sources told Business Standard.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerged as the second-largest carmaker in terms of domestic PV wholesales in April, overtaking Hyundai and Tata Motors, which had ranked ahead of it in March.

M&M sold 52,330 units in the domestic market during April, marking a robust 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M, said the strong performance in April was driven by the "strong momentum" carried over from last year. M&M’s portfolio consists exclusively of SUVs.

Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) domestic passenger vehicle wholesales declined 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 44,374 units in April. Tata Motors also saw a drop, with domestic PV wholesales falling 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 45,199 units during the month. Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, HMIL, said that the domestic market "continues to face headwinds on account of various macro-economic factors" and the company continues to strongly focus on exports. This has resulted in a robust 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in export volumes to 16,400 units in April, he noted. "Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in the fourth quarter of this calendar year,” he added.

The domestic wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker, increased by just 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 138,704 units in April. Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, MSIL, said that despite a challenging market environment and no new model launches, the company managed to "maintain" its sales performance in April. Like M&M, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also saw a sizable jump in its April sales. Domestic sales of TKM stood at 24,833 units in April, recording a 32.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth. TKM stated that it was able to sustain its growth momentum despite a maintenance shutdown between April 21–25, undertaken for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to maintain operational efficiency, productivity, and safety. Its SUVs such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are popular in the Indian market.