Maruti Suzuki gears up for SUV showdown with upcoming 7-seater Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to challenge the dominance of Mahindra’s XUV700 in the competitive 7-seater SUV segment. As the current front-runner in the affordable full-size SUV category, the XUV700 has held its ground against heavyweights like the Tata Safari and Toyota Innova Hycross. But a formidable new contender is on the horizon.

India’s largest carmaker will launch two new SUVs in FY26—including the much-anticipated 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara platform. This new model is expected to shake up the market with its competitive pricing and Japanese engineering. It will arrive shortly after the debut of Maruti’s first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, set to hit showrooms in September 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The expectations

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater will follow the brand's design language, according to the previously obtained spy photos. The SUV will have a similar appearance to the present Grand Vitara and be somewhat longer due to its additional seats. The car will also get a completely new front fascia and a new rear end design. Though the alloy wheels have a fresh design, the profile is probably going to remain the same.

The new 7-seater model will have conventional headlights with integrated LED DRLS, in contrast to the Grand Vitara 5-seater's split headlight design with DRLs on top and headlights below. Fog lamps are also included in the 7-seater model, and we expect them to have a cornering feature.

In addition, the SUV's feature list is probably going to grow. It may also receive a set of Level-2 ADAS features, which would place it among the first cars with the safety feature.

This is because the front parking sensors are located in the lower grill. The new 7-seater SUV is anticipated to assist Maruti in breaking into the 3-row SUV market, even though the e-Vitara may not be a volume churner in its first few years in India.

The e-Vitara is based on the Heartect-e, a new BEV platform. Two battery pack configurations are available: 49 kWh and 61 kWh for this electric variant. It is stated that the e-Vitara can travel over 500 kilometres on a single full charge. In addition to its remarkable specs, the e-Vitara has a high safety rating. It is the first Maruti vehicle with Level 2 ADAS and seven airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The Rivals

SUV sales in India increased from 21,46,404 units in FY24 to 23,66,272 units in FY25, a 10.24% year-over-year (y-o-y) increase. In the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market, the SUV segment's share increased from 50.49% in FY24 to 54.34% in FY25.

Currently, Maruti sells four SUVs in India, such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny, Brezza, and Fronx. The Grand Vitara, Brezza, and Fronx are some of the best-selling SUVs in the nation.

It is not anticipated to be as large as the MG Hector Plus or the Mahindra Scorpio-N.

In terms of road presence, it will resemble the Hyundai Alcazar to some extent. The robust demand for the 3-row SUV market is demonstrated by the high volumes of the Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV700, which are 1,64,842 and 93,082 units, respectively.

In India, the electric vehicle market is still in its infancy, accounting for only 3% of all automobile sales. The launch of a Maruti BEV is anticipated to significantly advance this market in such a situation. It will be interesting to observe how Maruti uses their seven-seater vehicle to capitalise on this demand.

Maruti Suzuki Grand e-Vitara to be launched soon?

The e-Vitara is the first BEV produced by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki India . The e-Vitara, a global model, will be produced in Maruti's Gujarat plant and sent to more than 100 countries.

By the end of September 2025, it will be available for purchase in India. At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the e-Vitara made its premiere in India. According to the automaker, a significant portion of the almost 70,000 electric SUVs it plans to produce in FY26 would go to overseas markets.