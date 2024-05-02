Domestic sales of major 2-wheeler makers jump significantly in April

Domestic sales for four major two-wheeler manufacturers—Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto—saw a significant jump in April compared to the corresponding month last year, driven by high demand.





ALSO READ: This automobile stock has zoomed over 100% in 11 days These four companies collectively dominate approximately 80 per cent of the total two-wheeler market in the country. Their volume sales growth in April stands in stark contrast to that of passenger vehicle makers, who experienced modest growth of less than two per cent during the same month.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, saw its domestic sales jump by 32.9 per cent year-on-year to 513,296 units in April. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India saw its domestic sales rise by 42.2 per cent year-on-year to 481,046 units in April.

"All two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have reported double-digit growth due to robust domestic demand owing to regional festivals and the wedding season. The base was not entirely comparable due to the postponement of Gudi Padwa in the western states, and Chaitra Navratri in the northern and central states. Double-digit volume growth despite healthy stock levels of 40-45 days and minimal discounts underscore the strong domestic demand. New launches in the 125cc and the premium segment from various OEMs are being received well," said D. K. Mudaraddi, research analyst, Stoxbox.