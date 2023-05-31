E2W firms look to rejig prices and features to cope with subsidy cut

The latest tweak to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles, or FAME-II, reduces the incentive for e2Ws to a maximum of Rs 22,500 apiece, from Rs 60,000, resulting in an increase of around 20 per cent in the average price of an e2W, which ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,50,000. Industry estimates say sales of registered e2Ws may clock only half of the 2.3 million target for this financial year.

As the government’s decision to reduce subsidies on electric vehicles comes into effect Thursday, makers of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) are planning a slew of measures to reduce costs, such as increasing prices, changing the size of the batteries, and doing away with some of the features.