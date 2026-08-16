Electric 2W rush hits supply roadblock as OEMs struggle to meet demand

"We are seeing a 20-30 per cent unfulfilled demand across the industry for major players, with an average waiting period of up to four weeks. In the case of our company, two-wheelers witnessed a 120 per cent year-on-year [growth] during April-July, compared with around 75 per cent growth for the overall industry," Vikas Singh, managing director of Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd (GEML), told Business Standard.

The volatility in international crude oil prices due to the global geopolitical crisis helped accelerate EV buying across vehicle segments and also got fence-sitters to shift to zero-emission mobility. "This is quite challenging in the short term. Hopefully, with increasing capacity investments, it will be a short-term challenge only," said Tarun Mehta, cofounder and chief executive officer of Ather Energy. With demand outpacing market expectations, Ather is reportedly considering a second-phase expansion at its upcoming 500,000-unit Aurangabad manufacturing facility, which will start production in a couple of months. The company's Hosur unit has an annual production capacity of 420,000 units now.