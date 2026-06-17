Electric two-wheeler price hikes on anvil as PM E-Drive nears target

The PM E-Drive scheme was launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in September 2024. For eligible e2W with an ex-showroom price below ₹1.5 lakh, the scheme currently offers incentives of up to ₹5,000 per vehicle. It targeted a volume cap of 2.479 million for subsidies, and the scheme would sunset once the target was achieved or on the end date of July 31, 2026.

Under the scheme, customers receive the subsidy upfront in the form of a reduced purchase price. At the time of sale, a unique Aadhaar-linked e-voucher is generated and authenticated by both the buyer and dealer through a mobile application. Dealers subsequently upload the e-voucher and related claim documents on the PM E-Drive portal. They receive reimbursement after verification. BAL’s June 15 circular showed the PM E-Drive scheme was nearing exhaustion. Against the scheme’s target of subsidising 2.479 million e2Ws, around 2.329 million vehicles had already received incentives, leaving roughly 150,000 vehicles yet to receive subsidy payments as of June 15 morning.