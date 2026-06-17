Electric two-wheeler price hikes on anvil as PM E-Drive nears target

The withdrawal of PM E-Drive subsidies could raise the effective purchase price of e2W unless manufacturers absorb part of the impact through price reductions or other incentives. Sources said companies are evaluating the likely effect on demand and the extent to which they can cushion customers from the loss of government support.
BAL, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard on this matter. Major e2W manufacturers participating in the PM E-Drive scheme include Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Greaves Electric Mobility, and Revolt Motors.
Sources told Business Standard that the end of PM E-Drive subsidies would free automakers from scheme-linked localisation requirements that were mandatory for claiming incentives. Without these conditions, e2W makers could source a larger share of components from overseas suppliers, allowing them greater flexibility in supply chain management.