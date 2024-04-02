Electric vehicle penetration touches 6.8% mark in FY24, shows data

Electric vehicle (EV) sales this financial year 2024 (FY24) witnessed a robust increase of over 41 per cent, notwithstanding the subsidy cuts and regulatory shifts. The total EV registration figure in FY24 crossed the 1.6 million mark, significantly higher than last year’s score of a little over 1.1 million.

All this has pushed the overall EV penetration in the country to 6.8 per cent against 5.3 per cent in FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The uptick was despite the government's decision in June to reduce subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) to a third of the maximum ~£66,000 subsidy it was offering on an e2W. Following the government’s decision to cap the maximum subsidy for e2Ws at ~£22,500 apiece, sales experienced a sharp decline of over 35 per cent in June, dropping from an all-time high of 158,000 recorded in May.





ALSO READ: New EV policy: No restrictions on imports from any country, including China Moreover, the Centre also replaced the FAME- Phase-II scheme with a new one - the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), 2024, to promote the sale of e2W and e3W in the country with effect from April 1, 2024.

In FY24, the e3W category demonstrated significant market penetration, achieving a 48.9 per cent share; however, despite having the highest EV penetration within this category, it fell short of the FY23 figure of 51.6 per cent, primarily due to the increased overall sales of three-wheelers.

Industry executives point out that the shift towards more electric vehicles is majorly driven by the growth of charging infrastructure and focus towards electrifying public transport. This change has also been influenced by a flurry of product launches by startups in the electric two- and three-wheeler segments, coupled with an increased availability of vehicles in the four-wheeler category.

The e2W category contributed around 60 per cent in the overall EV sales.

Despite passenger cars demonstrating the lowest penetration across all categories, their penetration doubled in FY24, rising to 2.3 per cent from 1.3 per cent in FY23. Additionally, in the two-wheeler category, penetration increased to 5.4 per cent in FY24 compared to 4.4 per cent in FY23.