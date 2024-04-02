Sensex (    %)
                             
New EV policy: No restrictions on imports from any country, including China

Last month, India announced lowering import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers who commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within 3 years

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

India has no restrictions on the import of electric vehicles from any country, including China, under a new EV policy, a senior government official told broadcaster CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.
Last month, India announced lowering import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers who commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

