Green mobility: Nitin Gadkari vows to eliminate petrol, diesel vehicles

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari , has expressed a bold ambition to transform India into a green economy, aiming for a future completely free of petrol and diesel vehicles. In an interview with PTI, Gadkari championed using alternative fuels, promoting environmentally sustainable transportation, and proposed a reduction of goods and services (GST) on hybrid vehicles.

What did Nitin Gadkari say about petrol/diesel cars?

Speaking on transitioning India towards green mobility solutions, the Union Minister promised to rid the country of its 360 million petrol and diesel cars.

When questioned about the feasibility of eliminating petrol and diesel cars entirely in India, Gadkari said, "One hundred per cent."

"It is difficult but not impossible. This is my vision," Gadkari said. He envisioned a future dominated by alternative and biofuels, propelled by the rapid introduction of electric vehicles.

Gadkari's vision also aligns with his overarching goal of steering India towards self-reliance and sustainability, encapsulated in the concept of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Definitely, a revolution is taking place. The fuel imports will end and this country will become self-reliant Atmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari said.

GST reduction on hybrid vehicles

The Union Minister also proposed reducing GST on hybrid vehicles to five per cent and flex engines to 12 per cent, a measure currently under consideration by the Finance Ministry.

Gadkari believes that promoting the use of biofuels can enable India to end its dependence on fuel imports.

Rs 16 trillion spent on fuel

Aside from the environmental benefits of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles, the Union Minister highlighted the substantial expenditure on fuel imports, which amounts to Rs 16 trillion. He added that these funds could be redirected towards rural development, empowering farmers, and generating employment opportunities for the youth.

When will India be free of petrol/diesel vehicles?

Gadkari refrained from providing a specific timeline for achieving this ambitious target, acknowledging its formidable nature; however, they expressed confidence in witnessing significant changes within the next five to seven years.

"I cannot give you a date and year for this transformation to take place as it is very difficult," he said.

The Minister cited examples of leading auto manufacturers, such as Bajaj, TVS, and Hero, planning to produce motorcycles with flex engines alongside the emergence of auto rickshaws utilising similar technology.

"Tatas and Ashok Leyland have introduced trucks that run on hydrogen. There are trucks that run on LNG/CNG. There are 350 factories across the country of bio-CNG," the Minister added.

He highlighted advancements in hydrogen-powered cars and trucks and the proliferation of bio-CNG factories across the country.

The Minister said, "I roam around in a car that runs on hydrogen. You can see electric cars in every other household. People who used to say this was impossible have changed their views now and started believing in what I have been saying for the last 20 years."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has begun his campaigning, seeking re-election from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls in Phase 1 on April 19. He secured the Nagpur seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.