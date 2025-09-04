EV makers relieved as GST Council retains 5% tax on electric cars

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers breathed a sigh of relief after the GST Council on Wednesday night retained the concessional 5 per cent rate on EVs, though they now face competition from small petrol and diesel cars, which will attract a lower 18 per cent levy.

Before the Council meeting, media reports suggested that goods and services tax (GST) on electric cars priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹40 lakh could be raised to 18 per cent, and to 28 per cent for those above ₹40 lakh. These reports had caused concern across the nascent EV industry in India.

For EV makers, the Wednesday night announcement was a relief and seen as a signal of policy continuity. Shailesh Chandra, managing director (MD), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said: “The Council’s decision to retain the 5 per cent GST rate on EVs is a forward-looking move that reinforces India’s commitment to sustainable, zero-emission mobility and signals long-term policy stability.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), said: “We appreciate the continuation of the 5 per cent GST rate on EVs, which is a critical enabler of India’s clean mobility vision. This measure will further accelerate the adoption of EVs and reinforce India’s leadership in sustainable, green transportation.” Tata Motors and M&M are two major electric car manufacturers in India. A senior executive of an electric car manufacturer told Business Standard that Wednesday night's decision came as a big relief to all electric carmakers of the country.

Luxury carmakers, which had feared higher taxes on their electric car portfolios, also welcomed the decision. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India, said: “In the EV segment, the continuation of the standard 5 per cent GST reinforces the government’s sustained commitment to advancing electrification and promoting sustainable mobility.” Santosh Iyer, MD&CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, added: “We are thankful to the government for keeping the GST rate for BEVs (battery electric vehicles) unchanged, ensuring faster transition to a decarbonised future.” In contrast, Toyota, which has a significant portfolio of strong hybrid cars, reiterated its demand for tax parity between EVs and hybrids. Swapnesh R Maru, deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “Given India’s rapid economic growth that is bound to increase the demand for energy, particularly fossil fuel consumption by the transportation sector, it is crucial that all cleaner and greener technologies are also promoted and incentivised through suitable policy measures, including taxation, so that these are preferred by consumers over the conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.”