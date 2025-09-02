Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover's retail and production activities have been "severely disrupted" following a cybersecurity incident, the British luxury carmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it was working to restart its operations in a controlled manner.

The company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said it had not found any evidence at this stage that any customer data had been stolen after it shut down its systems to mitigate impact. It did not provide further details.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up.