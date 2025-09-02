Home / Industry / Auto / Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover

Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover

The disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover's retail and production activities have been "severely disrupted" following a cybersecurity incident, the British luxury carmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it was working to restart its operations in a controlled manner.

The company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said it had not found any evidence at this stage that any customer data had been stolen after it shut down its systems to mitigate impact. It did not provide further details.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

ALSO READ: Cyberattack becomes personal: How AI is making identity theft easy

The disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up.

The automaker is the latest British company to be hit by a cyber security incident in recent months amid a surge in cyber and ransomware attacks globally, as increasingly sophisticated threat actors disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data.

Last month, British retailer M&S resumed taking click and collect orders for clothing after a nearly four-month hiatus following a cyber hack and data theft. Hackers also attempted to break into retailer Co-op Group's systems in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cyber Attackautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

