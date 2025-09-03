Maruti Suzuki has introduced its new SUV, the Victoris, in India. Positioned above the Brezza in the brand’s Arena portfolio, the Victoris comes with the tagline ‘Got It All’—a promise backed by its extensive list of features.

The carmaker is set to open bookings for the Victoris SUV ahead of its official price reveal. As the flagship model in the Arena line-up, the Victoris is poised to take on rivals in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design & Colours

Nothing is over-designed, yet the overall appearance is nevertheless quite appealing. The front-end is given a visage inspired by e-Vitara. It used the body paint on the upper half and a blacked-out lower half. There is a small chrome ribbon connecting the slim LED headlamps. Additionally, the foglamps on the bumper are a bit high-set.

Thanks to a big quarter glass, it is able to easily reveal its length along the sides. Additionally, it has 17-inch turbine-like aero-cut alloy wheels. Unlike any other Maruti on the market, it has connected LED tail lamps around the back, which are arranged in scattered fashion to create the glow pattern.

The Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,600 mm in length. When it comes to color choices, the Victoris comes in 10 different shades like 3 dual-tone and 7 monotone, including the recently added Mystic Green and Eternal Blue.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Interior & Features

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has a soft-touch instrument panel and a three-layer dashboard with dual-tone interiors of ivory and black. Additionally, piano black accents and textured seat upholstery enhance the upscale in-flight experience. Even in its S-CNG configuration, the Victoris's boot space is more useful because the CNG cylinder is located under the floor.

The Victoris's features include a 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound system with 8 speakers and a larger 10.1-inch Smartplay Pro-X touchscreen infotainment device. A 10.25-inch instrument cluster, which is unique for a Maruti Suzuk i vehicle, is another display on the dashboard. The Hyundai Creta competitor also receives a PM2.5 air filter and 64-color ambient lighting.

The list also includes a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, an 8-way powered driving seat, ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a tire pressure monitoring system and a hands-free gesture-controlled motorized tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Specs

The Grand Vitara's drivetrain and powertrain options are borrowed by the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Two powertrain options are available: a 1.5L strong-hybrid system and a 1.5L NA petrol engine. The Grand Vitara's 1.5L strong-hybrid engine produces 122 Nm and 92.5 horsepower. An e-CVT gearbox is connected to it.

The 1.5L NA petrol engine produces 103 horsepower and a maximum torque of 139 Nm. It has two gearbox options: 6-speed AT and 5-speed MT. Additionally, a factory-fitted CNG kit is a possibility.

Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki is providing the option of an automatic gearbox and an AWD layout. Hill descent control and a MultiTerrain Mode Selector with Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock drive modes are elements of the All Grip Select system.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Mileage

With a manual gearbox, the 1.5L NA petrol engine produces 21.18 km/l, while with an automatic gearbox, it produces 21.06 km/l. But in the AWD configuration, it reduces to 19.07 km/l, but the CNG versions are said to get 27.02 km/kg. Strong-hybrid models will have a fuel economy of 28.65 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Safety

With a 5-star BNCAP crash test rating, Maruti Suzuki has outperformed the competition in this area, which has always been questioned. There are six airbags standard on the Victoris. Beginning with the Victoris, Maruti Suzuki is introducing Level-2 ADAS to the Indian market for the first time.

Adaptive cruise control with curve speed reduction, automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, high beam assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor with lane change alert, and more are all features of the ADAS suite. In addition, the Victoris has an automatic parking brake with auto-hold capability and disc brakes on both ends.