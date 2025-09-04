Banks betting on festive season, GST cut to boost credit growth in H2FY25

After a subdued April–June quarter (Q1FY26), banks are now betting big on the festive season, rolling out attractive loan offers to boost credit growth in the second half of the current financial year — a trend likely to be further accentuated by the second-order effects of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts.
In Q1, bank credit growth was muted as both retail and corporate loan segments slowed. However, banks remain hopeful that the festive season, coupled with lower inflation, softer interest rates, and higher disposable income from tax relief in the Union Budget and GST cuts, will boost demand and lift retail credit.
According to a Motilal Oswal report, the banking sector will benefit from the GST cut through second-order flow, as consumption and economic activities should pick up. Household confidence and demand for debt are expected to rise, and credit growth should move into double digits in H2FY26. Direct benefits will be seen for consumer-heavy lenders and credit card players, the report added.
Anil Gupta, Co-Group Head, Financial Sector, ICRA, said credit growth has been weak so far in the current fiscal, creating space for downward revision in credit growth estimates. However, factoring in likely benefits from GST reforms, credit growth is expected to be within the estimate of 10.4-11.3 per cent YoY growth in FY26 (Rs 19-20.5 trillion).
“Retail loan pickup is expected to improve during the festive season, spanning September 2025 to March 2026, in response to the GST bonanza,” he said.
Latest data suggests that bank credit is growing at 10.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while deposits are growing at 10.1 per cent in the fortnight ended August 8. In the same period last year, credit was growing at 13.6 per cent YoY, and deposits were growing at 10.87 per cent YoY.
Banks are also rolling out festive-season offers to entice customers to borrow more, especially retail customers. Last year, banks were rolling out offers on deposits, as deposit growth was lagging behind credit growth.
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has cut interest rates on car loans by 25 basis points (bps), reducing them to 8.15 per cent from 8.40 per cent, effective immediately. Additionally, the bank has also reduced interest rates on its loan against property (LAP) offering — the Baroda Mortgage Loan — by 60 bps, bringing it down to 9.15 per cent from 9.85 per cent, also effective immediately.
The new rate, starting at 8.15 per cent per annum, is applicable to loans for the purchase of a new car and is linked to the borrower’s credit profile, the bank said.
Further, the bank is offering a fixed rate of interest on car loans — linked to the six-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) — starting at 8.65 per cent.
The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is also coming up with attractive offers for its customers – Festive Treat – to encourage them to maximize their savings on festive shopping.
“We started the season with the Onam festival in Kerala last week, with attractive offers for individuals and businesses. Likewise, there are several special offers available across the country, on a range of products like loans, credit and debit cards, savings accounts, and PayZapp, among others,” said Ravi Santhanam, Group Head and CMO, Head – Direct to Consumer Products, HDFC Bank. “Depending on the eligibility of the customer, they can get attractive offers on loan processing fees, foreclosure charges, and a chance to save up to Rs 50,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EASYEMI,” he added.
Additionally, Axis Bank — the country’s third-largest private sector lender — has partnered with leading brands to offer a curated bouquet of deals and discounts on credit and debit cards, along with easy EMIs on big-ticket purchases like electronics and travel.
Arnika Dixit, President & Head - Cards, Payments & Wealth Management, said, “Festivals in India bring a surge in spending, with customers seeking value across shopping, travel, and more. These exclusive offers will be available throughout the festive season, making every celebration more rewarding and memorable.”