From VinFast to e-rickshaw startups: New entrants reshape India's auto mkt

Amid all the numbers, there is certain data that indicate that all these registrations may not be a success story.
Among the domestic two-wheeler players, Kinetic Watts and Volts did well in the electric shift, securing 262 units. “While legacy players have done well, several new entrants have also been successful, and even today, half of the market leaders are relatively new-age brands. A successful EV company is able to attract private investors, while publicly-listed EV companies continue to receive strong valuations from the market,” said Ajinkya Firodia, vice-chairman and managing director, Kinetic Watts and Volts.
Technology becoming more accessible and an improved supplier ecosystem are also supporting the EV industry.